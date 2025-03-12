Fcs Football Central

2025 Abilene Christian Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Abilene Christian Wildcats running back Sam Hicks
Abilene Christian Wildcats running back Sam Hicks / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

2024 Record: 9-5 (7-1 UAC)
Head Coach: Keith Patterson (4th Season, 21-15)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Abilene Christian's 2025 football schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, two FBS matchups against TCU and Tulsa, and eight UAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Abilene Christian is below.

2025 Abilene Christian Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Tulsa

Sep. 6: Stephen F. Austin

Sep. 13: at TCU

Sep. 20: Austin Peay

Sep. 27: at Incarnate Word

Oct. 4: North Alabama

Oct. 11: at West Georgia

Oct. 18: at Southern Utah

Oct. 25: Bye Week

Nov. 1: Tarleton State

Nov. 8: Utah Tech

Nov. 15: at Eastern Kentucky

Nov. 22: at Central Arkansas

*Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/UAC