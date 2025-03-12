2025 Abilene Christian Football Schedule
2024 Record: 9-5 (7-1 UAC)
Head Coach: Keith Patterson (4th Season, 21-15)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Abilene Christian's 2025 football schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, two FBS matchups against TCU and Tulsa, and eight UAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Abilene Christian is below.
Aug. 30: at Tulsa
Sep. 6: Stephen F. Austin
Sep. 13: at TCU
Sep. 20: Austin Peay
Sep. 27: at Incarnate Word
Oct. 4: North Alabama
Oct. 11: at West Georgia
Oct. 18: at Southern Utah
Oct. 25: Bye Week
Nov. 1: Tarleton State
Nov. 8: Utah Tech
Nov. 15: at Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 22: at Central Arkansas
*Italics indicate conference matchups
