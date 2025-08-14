2025 Tarleton State Football Preview
2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 UAC)
Head Coach: Todd Whitten (16th season, 114-57)
Returning All-Conference Players: Brandon Tolvert (DL), Victor Gabalis (QB), Ty Rawls (LB), Kasyus Kurns (DB)
*Alec Ambrosia (Central Connecticut State, OL) earned All-Conference honors last season at his previous institution
Notable Incoming Transfers: Alec Ambrosia (CCSU, OL), Bryce Parker (Utah Tech, WR), Pius Njenge (Gardner-Webb, DL), David Spruiells (North Texas, DB), Angelo Anderson (Tulane, DL), Nick Green (San Diego State, OL), Dawson Rudd (South Dakota State, OL), Aidan Moe (Northern Colorado, OL), Alex Todt (Indiana State, OL), Tylan Hines (Hawaii, RB), Yasir Holmes (Frostburg State, LB), Mekhi Gibson (Kutztown, WR), T'iar Young (Lock Haven, WR), Stephen Woods Jr. (Angelo State, LB), Mike Hookfin (SE Oklahoma State, DB)
It's the third year for senior quarterback Victor Gabalis, who was a second-team All-UAC selection last season. He's continued to improve each season, including posting career-highs for completion percentage (62%), passing touchdowns (23), and passing yards (2,883). He ranked No. 11 nationally in passing efficiency. The key for Gabalis is limiting his turnovers after back-to-back seasons with 11 or more interceptions.
There will be plenty of new faces at wide receiver for the Texans after losing Darius Cooper and Benjamin Omayebu. Cody Jackson is expected to step into the WR1 role after posting 29 receptions for 490 yards and eight touchdowns. He scored a touchdown in each of the last six games, which culminated in his best performance of the season against South Dakota in the FCS Playoffs. Keylan Johnson also returns after playing over 230 snaps in a rotational role, finishing with 193 receiving yards.
The Texans also added multiple instant-impact contributors through the portal. Lock Haven transfer T'iar Young posted 1,146 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, which earned him Division II All-American honors. Mekhi Gibson also joins the room from Kutztown, where he racked up over 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Utah Tech transfer Bryce Parker led the Trailblazers with 419 yards on 27 receptions with four scores.
At running back, there's a massive void after the departure of All-American Kayvon Britten. Braelon Bridges returns after posting 334 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 2 running back last year. Caleb Lewis also returns, but he only saw action in five games in 2024. He had an excellent 2023 season in a rotational role, finishing with 367 yards and two touchdowns. Hawaii transfer Tylan Hines is expected to push for playing time, bringing much-needed experience to the position. He saw action in 29 career games, where he had 889 rushing yards, 294 receiving yards, 456 return yards, and six total touchdowns.
Two players with starting experience return on the offensive line, led by All-American guard Hunter Smith. Smith played over 930 snaps last season and did not allow a sack all season, finishing with one of the highest pass-blocking grades in the FCS. Kurt Hatch also returns after making two starts, playing 340 snaps for the Texans.
Central Connecticut State transfer Alec Ambrosia earned AP FCS All-American honors last season after playing over 870 snaps and only allowing one sack. The Texans also added Alex Todt from Indiana State, where he started 10 games last season for the Sycamores. Aidan Moe (Northern Colorado) and Dawson Rudd (South Dakota State) are two transfer additions who could push for playing time on the offensive line.
There will be no shortage of experience defensively for Tarleton State next season. The Texans return 18 players who played over 200 snaps, which includes 11 of the top 12 tacklers from last year's unit. FCS All-American Brandon Tolvert will lead the defensive line after finishing with 63 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks in 2024. He's joined by Tremaine Chism, who added 34 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Vililanmi Wolfgram saw action in all 14 games, playing over 320 snaps with 21 tackles.
Along with the returning defensive line talent, the Texans added Tulane transfer Angelo Anderson, who brings over 40 games of experience. He had 58 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks over five seasons with the Green Wave. Gardner-Webb transfer Pius Njenge is another notable transfer portal addition. He played over 300 snaps, while posting 31 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. The Texans also added James Turrentine, who was a dominant inside force at Colorado State-Pueblo. He is a two-time All-RMAC selection after posting 77 stops and 10 tackles for loss.
In the secondary, the Texans have eight returners who played over 120 snaps last year. Preseason FCS All-American cornerback Kasyus Kurns is the leader at cornerback, where he had 64 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups. He'll have Dabari Hawkins across from him, who played over 630 snaps, adding 39 tackles, three interceptions, and six pass breakups. Les Odimara also returns after playing in eight games, with six starts, before suffering a season-ending injury.
Safety Blake Smith is the top returning tackler with 76 tackles, while also adding 2.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions. Jeremiah Postell played 280 snaps, finishing with 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception. Omar Emmons also saw action in 13 games and had 22 tackles and two interceptions. The Texans added Mike Hookfin from Southeastern Oklahoma State, who was an All-GAC selection in 2024. Over three years, he had 113 tackles, six interceptions, and 13 pass breakups.
In an underrated addition, the Texans signed North Texas transfer David Spruiells, who started his career at Northern Arizona. He redshirted last year, but had a breakout freshman season with the Lumberjacks, finishing with 59 tackles, one interception, one sack, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two pass breakups. The Texans also return Ja'Voni Melidor at cornerback, who sat out last season, but was a first-team All-Conference selection at Benedict College in 2023.
Ty Rawls headlines one of the most experienced linebacker rooms in the FCS. He was an All-UAC selection last year, in which he had 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, and six pass breakups. He's joined by Bam Smith, also an All-UAC selection, who finished the year with 73 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. AJ Owens started eight games last season, finishing with 63 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one interception. Caden Holt (564), Devin Sterling (437), and Kyle Jackson (339) all played over 330 snaps last year, showing the depth of this unit for the Texans.
Despite all the experience at linebacker, the Texans added two intriguing transfers from the Division II level. Frostburg State transfer Yasir Holmes will make a push for a starting role at EDGE after earning first-team All-MEC honors in 2024. He finished the season with 68 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in 11 games. Stephen Woods transfers in from Angelo State, where he played in 24 career games over the past three seasons. He was a first-team All-LSC selection after posting 66 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and four pass breakups.
