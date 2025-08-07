2025 UAC Football Preview
There's no shortage of intriguing storylines across the UAC as we approach the 2025 college football season.
Can Abilene Christian repeat as conference champions despite massive turnover at multiple key positions? Is this the year that Tarleton State takes the next step in becoming a true national contender? Will Southern Utah finally break through and make the FCS Playoffs?
In addition to the top contenders, this conference features a dangerous group of dark horses, which could shape the conference race next season. West Georgia, North Alabama, Austin Peay, and Central Arkansas all showed the ability to challenge the top teams in the conference last year, making this conference race one of the most interesting at the FCS level.
Players who played over 200 snaps last season were counted as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for starters who suffered season-ending injuries, who would have been major contributors if they were healthy. Snap counts were collected using data from Pro Football Focus.
Below is the full preview of the UAC ahead of the 2025 college football season, including key returners for each team and our offical predicted order of finish.
Abilene Christian
2024 Record: 9-5 (7-1 UAC)
Offensive YPP: 8th
Defensive YPP: 92nd
Projected SOS: 20th
Leading Returners:
- Jed Castles (TE): 15 receptions, 223 receiving yards, 14.9 YPC, 4 receiving TDs
- Will Shaffer (LB): 123 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 5 PBUs, 1 FR
- J.J. Henry (WR): 42 receptions, 485 receiving yards, 11.6 YPC, 4 receiving TDs
- Tyson Williams (CB): 44 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT, 8 PBUs
- Kaghen Roach (DL): 64 tackles, 10 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 6 QBHs
Returning Significant Contributors:
QB (0)
RB (0)
WR (2)
TE (2)
OL (0)
DT (0)
EDGE (2)
LB (2)
S (2)
CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Brenton Jackson (East Texas A&M, RB)
- Zach Haaland (Yale, S)
- Stone Earle (Marshall, QB)
- E.J. Wilson (Temple, RB)
- Zion Fonua (Eastern Michigan, LB)
- Kortlin Rausaw (North Texas, DL)
- Kaden Carr (Texas Tech, OL)
- Dallas Dudley (North Texas, WR)
- La'James WHite (Kansas State, RB)
- Landon Roaten (Washington State, OL)
- Luke Roaten (Washington State, OL)
Austin Peay
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 UAC)
Offensive YPP: 84th
Defensive YPP: 87th
Projected SOS: 28th
Leading Returners:
- Austin Smith (QB): 62.8% comp, 2,354 passing yards, 15 passing TDs, 7 INTs, 4 rushing TDs
- Davion Hood (EDGE): 27 tackles, 7 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 5 QBHs
- Ellis Ellis Jr. (CB): 26 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 INTs, 6 PBUs, 1 FF
- Chandler Kirton (OL): 777 total snaps played, 1 sack allowed, 10 QB pressures allowed
- Chase Allen (S): 23 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 PBU
Returning Significant Contributors:
QB (1)
RB (0)
WR (1)
TE (1)
OL (4)
DT (1)
EDGE (1)
LB (0)
S (2)
CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Nate Garnett (Morehead State, WR)
- Nick Hilliard (Princeton, OL)
- Will Middleton (Towson, LB)
- Myles Wiley (Harvard, DB)
- Ke'Tre Dickens II (Colgate, DL)
- Eli Edwards (Mercer, OL)
- Miada Jones (ETSU, OL)
- Saidou Ba (Tennessee State, OL)
- Marcus Howard (Northern Colorado, EDGE)
- Chris Parson (Mississippi State, QB)
- Shemar Kirk (Miami, WR)
- Markell Redding (Kennesaw State, DB)
- Eli Sutton (North Carolina, OL)
- Avian Morgan (Faulkner, DB)
- Kendrick Clark (North Greenville, DB)
- Deandre Creary (Savannah State, DB)
Central Arkansas
2024 Record: 6-6 (3-5 UAC)
Offensive YPP: 6th
Defensive YPP: 40th
Projected SOS: 32nd
Leading Returners:
- Malachi Henry (WR): 41 receptions, 683 receiving yards, 16.7 YPC, 5 receiving TDs
- Dillon Williams (S): 80 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 5 PBUs
- Bradley Clark (DT): 29 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 6 QBHs
- Dude Person (S): 53 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 PBUs
- Will Diggins (OL): 704 total snaps played, 1 sack allowed, 8 QB pressures allowed
Returning Significant Contributors:
QB (0)
RB (0)
WR (1)
TE (0)
OL (3)
DT (2)
EDGE (2)
LB (1)
S (2)
CB (3)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Kyle Vocque (Arkansas-Pine Bluff, LB)
- Mari Smith (Tulsa, DB)
- Luther Richesson (Middle Tennessee State, QB)
- Kam Bibby (Arkansas, WR)
- Chapman McKown (Oklahoma, RB)
- Lane Jeffcoat (Rice, OL)
- Walker Baty (UTSA, OL)
- Gary Lewis (Henderson State, EDGE)
- Senon Chapple (CSU-Pueblo, OL)
- Jakobe Shell (Henderson State, EDGE)
- Peyton Lyon (St. Norbert, QB)
- Trevion Traylor (Northwest Missouri State, DT)
Eastern Kentucky
2024 Record: 8-5 (6-2 UAC)
Offensive YPP: 82nd
Defensive YPP: 84th
Projected SOS: 26th
Leading Returners:
- Brayden Latham (RB): 141 carries, 662 rushing yards, 4.7 YPC, 3 rushing TDs
- Marcus Calwise Jr. (WR): 42 receptions, 526 receiving yards, 12.5 YPC, 5 receiving TDs
- Braden Sullivan (LB): 92 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF
- Jaheim Ward (S): 66 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 INT, 8 PBUs, 2 FFs, 1 FR
- Gabe Stephens (EDGE): 35 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2 PBUs, 3 FFs
Returning Significant Contributors:
QB (0)
RB (1)
WR (4)
TE (1)
OL (3)
DT (2)
EDGE (2)
LB (3)
S (1)
CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Khatavian Franks (Duquesne, LB)
- Myles Burkett (UAlbany, QB)
- Samuel Eskridge (Norfolk State, OL)
- Blake Gamez (Tennessee State, OL)
- Charles Ingram V (Furman, DB)
- Jordyn Potts (Tennessee Tech, QB)
- Tommy Ziesmer (Kentucky, DT)
- Jalen Hand (Western Kentucky, DL)
- Brody Riffe (Pittsburgh, OL)
- Graysen Riffe (Pittsburgh, OL)
- Aden Tagaloa-Nelson (West Virginia, DB)
- Ramontei Dardy (Kennesaw State, DL)
- Rossie Grimes (Tuskegee, DB)
North Alabama
2024 Record: 3-9 (3-5 UAC)
Offensive YPP: 51st
Defensive YPP: 89th
Projected SOS: 30th
Leading Returners:
- Jayvian Allen (RB): 135 carries, 545 rushing yards, 4.0 YPC, 5 rushing TDs, 161 receiving yards
- Tanaka Scott (WR): 26 receptions, 407 receiving yards, 15.7 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
- Jermaine Ray Jr. (CB): 26 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 5 PBUs
- Kaleb Brown (DT): 39 tackles, 8 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 2 QBHs
- Cameron Jamar (CB): 19 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 2 QBHs
Returning Significant Contributors:
QB (1)
RB (2)
WR (1)
TE (1)
OL (4)
DT (3)
EDGE (0)
LB (1)
S (0)
CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Davon Martin (Murray State, DB)
- BJ Diakite (Vanderbilt, DE)
- Maddox Sunderman (Jacksonville State, DL)
- Destin Wade (Colorado, QB)
- LT Sanders (Western Kentucky, RB)
- Noah Bolticoff (Indiana, OL)
- Demarcious Robinson (Georgia Southern, LB)
- Brian Dilworth (Kansas, DB)
- Drew Lawson (Southern Miss, OL)
- Lance Bassett (Kansas, DL)
Southern Utah
2024 Record: 7-5 (6-2 UAC)
Offensive YPP: 44th
Defensive YPP: 110th
Projected SOS: 37th
Leading Returners:
- Shane Carr (WR): 31 receptions, 627 receiving yards, 20.2 YPC, 6 receiving TDs
- Lando Brown (EDGE): 47 tackles, 10 TFLs, 4 sacks, 10 QBHs
- Kameron Rocha (S): 50 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 3 PBUs
- Raymon Crump (CB): 35 tackles, 2 INTs, 6 PBUs
- Edward Riley (OL): 684 total snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 5 QB pressures allowed
Returning Significant Contributors:
QB (1)
RB (1)
WR (3)
TE (0)
OL (3)
DT (1)
EDGE (1)
LB (3)
S (2)
CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Blake Stillwell (Montana State, S)
- Sebastian Adamski (Drake, LB)
- Tim Christian (Sacramento State, CB)
- Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner (Air Force, S)
- Seni Tuiaki (Utah State, DT)
- Joshua Dye (UTEP, RB)
- TrayVaughn Swanigan (Coastal Carolina, DT)
- Matt Whitcomb (Montana Tech, LB)
- Jakobi Spence (Sterling College, CB)
Tarleton State
2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 UAC)
Offensive YPP: 18th
Defensive YPP: 56th
Projected SOS: 33rd
Leading Returners:
- Victor Gabalis (QB): 62.5% comp, 2,883 passing yards, 23 passing TDs, 11 INTs
- Cody Jackson (WR): 29 receptions, 490 receiving yards, 16.9 YPC, 8 receiving TDs
- Hunter Smith (OL): 934 total snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 1 QB pressure allowed
- Kasyus Kurns (CB): 64 tackles, 6 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 9 PBUs, 3 FFs, 3 FRs
- Brandon Tolvert (DL): 63 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 4 QBHs, 1 PBU
Returning Significant Contributors:
QB (1)
RB (0)
WR (1)
TE (1)
OL (2)
DT (4)
EDGE (1)
LB (6)
S (3)
CB (4)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Alec Ambrosia (Central Connecticut State, OL)
- Bryce Parker (Utah Tech, WR)
- Dawson Rudd (South Dakota State, OL)
- Danny Joiner (SEMO, TE)
- Aidan Moe (Northern Colorado, OL)
- Pius Njenge (Gardner-Webb, DL)
- Nick Green (San Diego State, OL)
- Angelo Anderson (Tulane, DL)
- Reginald Harden Jr. (Arkansas State, WR)
- Tylan Hines (Hawaii, RB)
- Mike Hookfin (Southeastern Oklahoma State, DB)
- Yasir Holmes (Frostburg State, LB)
- Mekhi Gibson (Kutztown, WR)
- James Turrentine (Colorado State-Pueblo, DL)
- Stephen Woods Jr. (Angelo State, LB)
- T'iar Young (Lock Haven, WR)
Utah Tech
2024 Record: 1-11 (1-7 UAC)
Offensive YPP: 108th
Defensive YPP: 115th
Projected SOS: 21st
Leading Returners:
- Reggie Graff (QB): 56.9% comp, 1,467 passing yards, 10 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 442 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs
- Chris Street (RB): 70 carries, 237 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 18 receptions, 145 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs
- Quincy Lejay (S): 60 tackles, 2 TFLs, 5 PBUs, 1 FR
- Will Alovao (EDGE): 25 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QBH
- Nolan Reynolds (OL): 811 total snaps played, 3 sacks allowed, 14 QB pressures
Returning Significant Contributors:
QB (2)
RB (2)
WR (4)
TE (1)
OL (7)
DT (3)
EDGE (1)
LB (0)
S (1)
CB (0)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Zach Brown (Southern Utah, OL)
- Tyson Simmons (Montana, DL)
- Brevin Czosnyka (Northern Arizona, DB)
- Logan Pili (Utah State, LB)
- Devin Costello (New Mexico, DB)
- Ja'Keho Mitchell (Utah State, WR)
- Justin Houston (Fresno State, DB)
- Dallin Havea (BYU, OLB)
- Nico Rivera (New Mexico, OL)
- RJ Jones II (UCLA, DB)
- Dallin Johnson (BYU, OL)
- Helaman Ofahengaue (Utah, LB)
- Prince Zombo (BYU, WR)
- Isai Perez (Morehead State, DL)
- Denon Fagan (Nevada, DB)
- Justice Ena (BYU, OL)
West Georgia
2024 Record: 4-7 (1-7 UAC)
Offensive YPP: 31st
Defensive YPP: 33rd
Projected SOS: 27th
Leading Returners:
- Davin Wydner (QB): 62.1% comp, 1,718 passing yards, 9 passing TDs, 1 INT, 7 rushing TDs
- T.J. Lockley (WR): 51 receptions, 508 receiving yards, 10.0 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
- Jay Carter (LB): 76 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 3 QBHs
- Micah Thurman (LB): 68 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FR, 1 FF
- Robert Johnson (DL): 33 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 QBH
Returning Significant Contributors:
QB (1)
RB (0)
WR (1)
TE (1)
OL (4)
DT (1)
EDGE (0)
LB (2)
S (1)
CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- David Hoage (Northern Colorado, EDGE)
- David Evbomenya (Fordham, OL)
- Cedric Hanson (Mercer, LB)
- Geoffrey Speight (VMI, DL)
- Elijah Ruiz (Tennessee Tech, OL)
- DeAndre Buchannon (Georgia Southern, WR)
- Joshua Sadler (Coastal Carolina, LB)
- Jalen Burton (Bowling Green, CB)
- Joenel Figueroa (Southern Connecticut State, S)
- Stephan French (Edward Waters, S)
- Jonathan Cajigal (Arkansas Monticello, DL)
Predicted Order of Finish
1. Tarleton State
2. Southern Utah
3. Eastern Kentucky
T4. Abilene Christian
T4. Austin Peay
6. Central Arkansas
T7. North Alabama
T7. West Georgia
9. Utah Tech
After falling one game short in 2024, I consider Tarleton State the heavy favorite to win its first conference crown at the Division I level. The Texans improved defensively last season and are set to return 18 players who played over 200 snaps, including Preseason All-Americans Brandon Tolvert and Kasyus Kurns. If Victor Gabalis takes another step forward at quarterback, this team has the pieces that be a real dark horse contender to make a run to the semifinals, or even a shocking run to Nashville. This program has been vocal about its goal to become a national contender. The stage is set, and the Texans are going to have the chance to deliver on all their promises this year.
Southern Utah and Eastern Kentucky are two teams that I can't count out of this conference race. The Thunderbirds have been on the cusp of making a postseason run, but have fallen 1-2 games short each year. Offensively, this program has been good enough, but the defense was the problem last year. With 8 returning significant contributors, and multiple key portal additions, I think the Thunderbirds could push Tarleton State and should be in play for an at-large bid. It's the same for the Colonels, who overcame mediocre quarterback play to make the postseason in 2024. Eastern Kentucky upgraded at quarterback and returns almost 20 significant contributors, making them a real threat for another postseason run.
Austin Peay would be my dark horse pick as the Govs signed one of the best transfer portal classes in the nation. I never want to overlook the defending champions, but I'm in wait-and-see mode with Abilene Christian. The Wildcats should be loaded at linebacker and defensive back, but lack proven experience at defensive tackle. This team could end up being the favorite to repeat if Stone Earle lives up to the hype and is one of the better quarterbacks in the conference. - Zach McKinnell
Tarleton State is my preseason UAC favorite despite falling short last season. The Texans bring back the most proven quarterback in the conference, outstanding production on defense, and a really talented group of transfers. If the transfer class comes together and Tarleton improves its execution in close games, this team should be a threat for a top 8 seed.
I'd put Southern Utah, Eastern Kentucky, and Abilene Christian in the next tier of contenders. Abilene Christian should be fine at quarterback and wide receiver, but has a ton of questions along the offensive line and at defensive tackle. Southern Utah was very good at times, but needs to improve in the secondary, which ranked last in the conference in passing defense. The Thunderbirds may have the deepest wide receiver room in the conference.
Head coach Walt Wells always has Eastern Kentucky in the right spot, making the Colonels a tough matchup once again. Austin Peay will make an interesting dark horse due to its quarterback room. The Govs played some extremely competitive games last year and should build on that in 2025. Central Arkansas and West Georgia will have talented defenses and could play a spoiler role in the conference race. - Timothy Rosario
