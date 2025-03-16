Fcs Football Central

2025 West Georgia Football Schedule

2024 Record: 4-7 (1-7 UAC)
Head Coach: Joel Taylor (2nd season, 1-7)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A

West Georgia's 2025 football schedule features three FCS non-conference opponents and eight UAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for West Georgia is below.

Aug. 28: at Samford

Sep. 6: at Nicholls

Sep. 13: ETSU

Sep. 20: Eastern Kentucky

Sep. 27: at Southern Utah

Oct. 4: at Austin Peay

Oct. 11: Abilene Christian

Oct. 18: at Tarleton State

Oct. 25: Central Arkansas

Nov. 1: Bye Week

Nov. 8: at North Alabama

Nov. 15: Utah Tech

Nov. 22: Bye Week

* Italics indicate conference matchups

