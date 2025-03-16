2025 West Georgia Football Schedule
2024 Record: 4-7 (1-7 UAC)
Head Coach: Joel Taylor (2nd season, 1-7)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A
West Georgia's 2025 football schedule features three FCS non-conference opponents and eight UAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for West Georgia is below.
Aug. 28: at Samford
Sep. 6: at Nicholls
Sep. 13: ETSU
Sep. 20: Eastern Kentucky
Sep. 27: at Southern Utah
Oct. 4: at Austin Peay
Oct. 11: Abilene Christian
Oct. 18: at Tarleton State
Oct. 25: Central Arkansas
Nov. 1: Bye Week
Nov. 8: at North Alabama
Nov. 15: Utah Tech
Nov. 22: Bye Week
* Italics indicate conference matchups
