Jacksonville St. vs North Dakota St. Prediction Market: What to Expect in College Football Week 0

One of the biggest storylines for college football Week 0 is North Dakota State making its FBS debut after running a dynasty at the FCS level. The Bison host Jacksonville State at the FargoDome as favorites in their season opener.

North Dakota State has a 72% moneyline on Kalshi’s college football market to Jacksonville State’s 30%. A $10 trade on North Dakota State profits $3.61, while Jacksonville State profits 21.76.

Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State - Kalshi

Moneyline : Jacksonville State (30%) vs. North Dakota State (71%)

: Jacksonville State (30%) vs. North Dakota State (71%) Spread : North Dakota State -6.5 (54%)

: North Dakota State -6.5 (54%) Total: 46.5 (Over 54%)

Trouble out of the gate?

The hype is on North Dakota State, but this roster is more inexperienced than last year’s. Last year's QB Cole Payton and the team's top two receivers, Bryce Lance and Raja Nelson, have all moved on from the program. Last year’s backup Nathan Hayes is gearing up as QB1, with Jackson Williams and Mekhi Collins stepping into expanded roles at receiver.

On the other side, this is an experienced Jacksonville State team. Caden Creel is one of the premier QBs at the Group of 6 level who finished with over 1,500 passing yards, 1,000+ rushing yards, and 16 total touchdowns last season. Creel is on the preseason Maxwell Award watchlist.

As a whole, Jacksonville State is coming off an 8-4 season that ended with a trip to the CUSA championship game and was a top-3 offense (25.2 ppg) in the conference last season. Last season, in nine games as an underdog, Jacksonville State went 5-4 against the spread and covered by a +4.6-point margin.

Remembering the dynasty

North Dakota State has an all-time record of 767-376-29 at the FCS level. However, its dynasty run did not begin until 2011, which was its first FCS National Championship. From 2011 to 2025, the Bison made 11 FCS National Championship appearances and won 10 of them.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST from the FargoDome on CBSSN.

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