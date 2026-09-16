2026 Week 3 FCS Football Schedule: Kickoff Times and How To Watch

Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 3 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.

Saturday, Sept. 19



Lafayette at Columbia (Noon ET, ESPN+)

West Georgia at ETSU (Noon ET, ESPN+)

Brown at New Haven (Noon ET, NEC Front Row)

No. 23 Mercer at Georgia Tech (Noon ET, ACC Network)

Dartmouth at No. 7 Lehigh (Noon ET, ESPN+)

No. 22 Villanova at Long Island (Noon ET, RyzSN)

VMI at Davidson (1 pm ET, ESPN+)

Princeton at Bryant (1 pm ET, FloSports)

No. 25 Harvard at New Hampshire (1 pm ET, FloSports)

Cornell at Colgate (1 pm ET, ESPN+)

Valparaiso at Indiana State (1 pm ET, ESPN+)

Chicago State at Butler (1 pm ET, ESPN+)

Maine at Boston College (2 pm ET, ACC Network Extra)

No. 24 Southern Illinois at Illinois (2 pm ET, Peacock)

Southern Utah at St. Thomas (2 pm ET, MidCoSports+)

No. 19 Yale at Holy Cross (2 pm ET, ESPN+)

Presbyterian at Western Carolina (2:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 8 Rhode Island at Stony Brook (2:30 pm ET, FloSports)

Eastern Illinois at No. 5 Illinois State (3 pm ET, ESPN+)

Penn at Bucknell (3 pm ET, ESPN+)

Central Connecticut State at No. 1 Montana State (3 pm ET, ESPN+)

Monmouth at UAlbany (3:30 pm ET, FloSports)

Georgetown at Richmond (3:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

Abilene Christian at Idaho (4 pm ET, ESPN+)

Northern Iowa at Iowa (4 pm ET, FS1)

Hampton at Norfolk State (4 pm ET, MEAC Network)

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe (4:30 pm ET, ESPN+)

Dayton at Eastern Kentucky (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

Morgan State at Towson (6 pm ET, FloSports)

Fordham at No. 21 William & Mary (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

North Carolina A&T at Campbell (6 pm ET, FloSports)

Sacred Heart at Elon (6 pm ET, FloSports)

Wofford at Chattanooga (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

North Carolina Central at Gardner-Webb (6 pm ET, ESPN+)

Central Arkansas at SEMO (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Murray State at Oklahoma State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Nicholls at Sam Houston (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Delaware State at USF (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Alcorn State at North Alabama (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Houston Christian at Incarnate Word (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Morehead State at Western Illinois (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

UT Martin at Memphis (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Merrimack at No. 4 Tarleton State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 18 South Carolina State at Furman (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Tennessee State at Florida A&M (7 pm ET, HBCU GO)

Tuskegee at Jackson State (7 pm ET, SWAC TV)

Delta State at Mississippi Valley State (7 pm ET, SWAC TV)

No. 9 Youngstown State at No. 2 South Dakota State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 14 Austin Peay at No. 17 West Florida (7 pm ET, ESPN+)

Eastern Washington at Washington (7:15 pm ET, Big Ten Network)

No. 6 North Dakota at Nebraska (7:15 pm ET, Big Ten Network)

Northwestern State at Weber State (8 pm ET, ESPN+)

East Texas A&M at Tulsa (8 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 20 Northern Arizona at Utah Tech (8 pm ET, ESPN+)

McNeese at UTRGV (8 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 12 Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M (8 pm ET, SWAC TV)

San Diego at Cal Poly (8 pm ET, ESPN+)

Stetson at No. 11 UC Davis (10 pm ET, ESPN+)

No. 10 South Dakota at Boise State (10 pm ET, CBS Sports Network)

No. 3 Montana at Oregon State (11 pm ET, USA)

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