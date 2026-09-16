2026 Week 3 FCS Football Schedule: Kickoff Times and How To Watch
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Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 3 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Lafayette at Columbia (Noon ET, ESPN+)
West Georgia at ETSU (Noon ET, ESPN+)
Brown at New Haven (Noon ET, NEC Front Row)
No. 23 Mercer at Georgia Tech (Noon ET, ACC Network)
Dartmouth at No. 7 Lehigh (Noon ET, ESPN+)
No. 22 Villanova at Long Island (Noon ET, RyzSN)
VMI at Davidson (1 pm ET, ESPN+)
Princeton at Bryant (1 pm ET, FloSports)
No. 25 Harvard at New Hampshire (1 pm ET, FloSports)
Cornell at Colgate (1 pm ET, ESPN+)
Valparaiso at Indiana State (1 pm ET, ESPN+)
Chicago State at Butler (1 pm ET, ESPN+)
Maine at Boston College (2 pm ET, ACC Network Extra)
No. 24 Southern Illinois at Illinois (2 pm ET, Peacock)
Southern Utah at St. Thomas (2 pm ET, MidCoSports+)
No. 19 Yale at Holy Cross (2 pm ET, ESPN+)
Presbyterian at Western Carolina (2:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 8 Rhode Island at Stony Brook (2:30 pm ET, FloSports)
Eastern Illinois at No. 5 Illinois State (3 pm ET, ESPN+)
Penn at Bucknell (3 pm ET, ESPN+)
Central Connecticut State at No. 1 Montana State (3 pm ET, ESPN+)
Monmouth at UAlbany (3:30 pm ET, FloSports)
Georgetown at Richmond (3:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
Abilene Christian at Idaho (4 pm ET, ESPN+)
Northern Iowa at Iowa (4 pm ET, FS1)
Hampton at Norfolk State (4 pm ET, MEAC Network)
Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe (4:30 pm ET, ESPN+)
Dayton at Eastern Kentucky (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
Morgan State at Towson (6 pm ET, FloSports)
Fordham at No. 21 William & Mary (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
North Carolina A&T at Campbell (6 pm ET, FloSports)
Sacred Heart at Elon (6 pm ET, FloSports)
Wofford at Chattanooga (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
North Carolina Central at Gardner-Webb (6 pm ET, ESPN+)
Central Arkansas at SEMO (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Murray State at Oklahoma State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Nicholls at Sam Houston (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Delaware State at USF (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Alcorn State at North Alabama (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Houston Christian at Incarnate Word (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Morehead State at Western Illinois (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
UT Martin at Memphis (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Merrimack at No. 4 Tarleton State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 18 South Carolina State at Furman (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Tennessee State at Florida A&M (7 pm ET, HBCU GO)
Tuskegee at Jackson State (7 pm ET, SWAC TV)
Delta State at Mississippi Valley State (7 pm ET, SWAC TV)
No. 9 Youngstown State at No. 2 South Dakota State (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 14 Austin Peay at No. 17 West Florida (7 pm ET, ESPN+)
Eastern Washington at Washington (7:15 pm ET, Big Ten Network)
No. 6 North Dakota at Nebraska (7:15 pm ET, Big Ten Network)
Northwestern State at Weber State (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
East Texas A&M at Tulsa (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 20 Northern Arizona at Utah Tech (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
McNeese at UTRGV (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 12 Stephen F. Austin at Prairie View A&M (8 pm ET, SWAC TV)
San Diego at Cal Poly (8 pm ET, ESPN+)
Stetson at No. 11 UC Davis (10 pm ET, ESPN+)
No. 10 South Dakota at Boise State (10 pm ET, CBS Sports Network)
No. 3 Montana at Oregon State (11 pm ET, USA)
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell