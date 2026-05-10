3-Star JUCO All-American RB Markellus Bass Commits to Tarleton State

Butler (KS) Community College three-star All-American running back Markellus Bass announced his commitment to Tarleton State on May 6.

“Tarleton State was on me hard, and they gave me a lot of reassurance by letting me know I’m wanted there. They are a great program that wants to win a national championship, and I want to be part of it,” Bass said.

He received his offer from the Texans a couple of weeks ago after speaking with running backs coach Pepe Pearson.

“Coach Pearson called me when I was heading to class and let me know it was an official offer, and that he wanted to get me up there for an official visit to seal the deal. I have a great relationship with him, and we have talked almost every day throughout the whole process. He’s been where I want to go, so I will be getting the right resources and coaching.”

Bass was in Stephenville on Thursday for his official visit to get a closer look at the Texans and meet with head coach Todd Whitten.

“As soon as I got there, it felt like home, and the place I needed to be! Everyone treated me well. I love the new facilities, the people, and how passionate they are about sports. Meeting Coach Whitten was exciting. We had a good conversation, and he let me know his expectations and was excited to have me join the program. He wants me to come in, contribute early, and be myself.” Bass said.

All-American Season At Butler

Bass had a spectacular 2025 season for the Grizzlies. He was the nation’s leading rusher, finishing with 187 carries for 1,237 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named both a First-Team NJCAA All-American and a KJCCC selection.

“Last season was a blessing. I’m thankful for the two years I had there and my success. Being a First Team All-American was one of my goals, along with getting over 1,000 yards.”

During his two seasons at Butler, he finished with 306 carries for 1,768 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 203- pound Bass, who is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He chose the Texans over offers from Prairie View A&M, UT Martin, Bryant, Lamar, UTEP, Houston Christian, East Tennessee State, SEMO, Campbell, Chicago State, Indiana State, Alcorn State, Alabama A&M, Southern Utah, and Northern Arizona.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.