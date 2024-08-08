FCS Football Podcast: Southern Utah Head Coach DeLane Fitzgerald
Subscribe: Apple | Spotify | YouTube | Amazon
Southern Utah head coach DeLane Fitzgerald joined FCS Football Central's Zach McKinnell ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Fitzgerald enters his third season as Southern Utah's head coach. Last season, he led the Thunderbirds to their first winning season since 2017. The Thunderbirds enter next season with high expectations, ranking No. 3 in the Preseason UAC Coaches Poll.
Fitzgerald discusses the expectations surrounding Southern Utah, his thoughts on the quarterback battle in fall camp, which positional units will lead the Thunderbirds, and multiple potential breakout players to watch next season.
He also shares his thoughts on the direction of college football and how he balances the transfer portal with high school recruiting.