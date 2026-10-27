FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 8

Week 8 has further highlighted parity at the FCS level. As we near the end of conference play and transition to postseason play, top prospects will continue to separate themselves from the pack with four games left.

Top Offensive Performers of Week 8

MJ Flowers | RB | Tennessee Tech

Week 8 Stats: 19 carries, 124 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 39 receiving yards, 88.7 OFF Grade

Flowers had a tough and gritty rushing performance. He fought through contact, forcing multiple missed tackles while continuously fighting for extra yardage. He was a quality receiving option out of the backfield. He helped spark a Tennessee Tech rushing attack that rolled up 238 yards on 6.6 yards per carry in a big win over Eastern Kentucky.

Elijah Taylor | WR | San Diego

Week 8 Stats: 17 targets, 15 receptions, 204 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 75.1 OFF Grade

Taylor had an impressive showing, catching 15 of 17 targets. He consistently found ways to get open against zone coverage, making tough catches and working an expanded route tree. He attached the defense at every level and showed strong run-after-catch ability. Great performance for an under-the-radar prospect.

Top Defensive Performers of Week 8

Byron Puryear | EDGE | West Florida

Week 8 Stats: 4 total tackles, 2 solo, 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 81.4 DEF Grade

Puryear was very strong at the point of attack as a run defender. He was consistently violent with his hands and block disengagement. As a pass rusher, he was powerful and disruptive in the backfield. He collapsed the pocket and created chaos even when he didn't make the sack. He has trended upward throughout the season and seems to be hitting his stride as we near the end of the college football regular season. He currently leads the Argos with 15.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks in seven games.

Kaleb Brown | EDGE | Tarleton State

Week 8 Stats: 6 total tackles, 5 solo, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 93.1 DEF Grade

Brown was explosive and disruptive throughout his matchup. He was stout against the run, using natural leverage and power to set the edge. As a pass rusher, he generated pressure on 16% of his pass-rush snaps and finished with a 22% overall pass-rush win percentage. Brown has been Tarleton State's most consistent pass rusher, totaling 7 TFLs and 4 sacks in eight games this season.

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