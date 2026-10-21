FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 7

The Week 7 top performers include my top offensive prospect from summer scouting, an offensive weapon on a tear this season, and two defensive backs who showcased strong coverage in their matchups.

Top Offensive Performers of Week 7

Marquis Buchanan | WR | Rhode Island

Week 7 Stats: 10 targets, 7 receptions, 193 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, 91.9 OFF grade

Buchanan returned to his old ways, recording a season-high 193 receiving yards in a win over Yale. It's his third 100-yard game of the season despite the Rams dealing with inconsistency at quarterback. He caught three passes for over 30 yards, including one for 79 yards. His ability to get yards after the catch and generate explosive plays is what made him one of the top FCS prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Bugs Mortimer | WR | Stephen F. Austin

Week 7 Stats: 6 targets, 6 receptions, 103 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs, 92.2 OFF grade

Mortimer caught all of his targets and generated good separation against both man and zone coverage. He created yards after the catch and made some tough catches in traffic. His three touchdowns were a season high and helped his team in a crucial conference matchup. He's taken a big step in his development at wide receiver, posting 7 receiving TDs in only 6 games this season.

Top Defensive Performers of Week 7

B.J. Washington | S | Jackson State

Week 7 Stats: 2 INTs, 1 PBU, 1 tackle, 92.1 DEF grade

Washington played his best game of the season. He played center field well and made plays in deep zone coverage. He was used in multiple alignments and competed for the ball on his second interception while in man coverage. He played a major role in Jackson State's win over Florida A&M. Overall, a solid performance for an HBCU defensive back trying to make his mark in the Aeneas Williams Award race.

James Monds III | CB | Duquesne

Week 7 Stats: 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 tackle, 90.3 DEF grade

Monds played a solid game where he looked comfortable in coverage. He showed competitiveness at the catch point, and on his interception, he showed good spatial awareness and was perfectly positioned to make a play on the ball in zone coverage. He's having an excellent season for the Dukes after spending multiple seasons at the FBS level, including stops at Middle Tennessee State and Eastern Michigan.

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