FCS Football Recruiting Roundup: William & Mary, Central Arkansas, & UNI Offer 2027 Defensive Standouts

Welcome to another edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

With recruits going to spring practice and junior days, offers are going out fast. I caught up with some of the latest to receive one from an FCS program.

David Solaita | 2027 | DL | 6'4" 245 lbs | South County High School | Lorton, VA

Solaita visited William & Mary on March 7. On Monday, he received his first offer from the Tribe after speaking with defensive line coach Keenan Carter.

“I had connected with Coach Carter during my visit, and he called and offered me! My visit there was good; I connected with every coach I could. I talked to Coach Carter and some of the players, mainly. We mainly talked about the school and what its academics offer,” Solaita said.

Last season, he finished with 37 tackles, 13 quarterback hurries, eight tackles for loss, and four sacks for the Stallions. He has upcoming visits to Delaware and Old Dominion.

Donald Collier | 2027 | ATH | 6'0" 175 lbs | Cahokia High School |Cahokia, IL

Collier picked up his latest offer from Northern Iowa on Wednesday after speaking with safeties coach Sean Hupke, while at Panthers Junior Day.

“The Junior day was great! While I was on the visit, I connected with Coach Hupke and Coach Hodges,“ Collier said. “My recruitment has been going well. I have visits to Illinois state, Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Lindenwood, and Central Michigan coming up.”

Last season, he finished with 105 tackles, 11 pass breakups, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles. On offense, he recorded 64 carries for 759 yards and 10 touchdowns, 23 receptions for 479 yards and five touchdowns, and two return touchdowns for the Comanches.

Collier also has offers from Illinois State, Eastern Michigan, and Lindenwood.

Jesse Sobczak | 2027 | DB | 6'0" 183 lbs | Catholic Memorial High School | Waukesha, WI

Sobczak received an offer from SEMO on Thursday after speaking with safeties coach Todd Drury.

“Coach Drury called and told me about the offer. We had a great conversation that went very well. I felt very comfortable and relaxed,” Sobczak said. “My recruitment is going very well, and I'm excited for it to continue, as I am hearing from Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, and Toledo.”

Last season, he finished with 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two interceptions for the Cusaders. Sobczak will be visiting Western Michigan, Central Michigan, and Minnesota in April. He also has an offer from Georgia State.

Brady Lewis | 2027 | ATH | 6'3" 230 lbs | Bradley Central High School | Cleveland, TN

Lewis picked up his latest offer from ETSU on Thursday after he spoke with their offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Brian Blackmon.

“Coach Blackmon called me and told me about the offer. My recruitment is going very well, a lot of coaches are reaching out to me,” Lewis said. “I’m hearing from Wake Forest, Duke, Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee, Austin Peay, and Memphis.”

"He is excited for me to come out for a game and wants me to be Buc," Lewis contined.

Lewis recently visited Wake Forest and has visits coming up to Arkansas State, North Alabama, and Memphis. He also has an offer from North Alabama.

Terriun Jones | 2027 | DB | 6'0" 170 lbs | Bryant High School | Bryant, AR

Jones received an offer from Central Arkansas on Wednesday after speaking with Bears head coach Nathan Brown.

“Coach Brown sent me a text about how he wanted to come down and offer me in person, but he couldn’t make it due to weather conditions. He was telling me how he thought I was a great player and couldn’t wait to recruit me,” Jones said.

“My recruitment is going amazingly well right now. I’m in contact with multiple different coaches at Division I schools, and some Division II schools as well. A lot of coaches have been reaching out and showing love.”

He is hearing from Northwestern, Missouri, Louisiana Tech, and D2 Henderson State, Pittsburg State, and others.

After a great conversation with @NathanBrownUCA I’m blessed to receive an offer from UCA! @Coach_SandersQ pic.twitter.com/NvwaId6KpY — Terriun Jones (@TerriunJ_) March 25, 2026

Joshua Uwagboe| 2027 | OL/DL | 6'5" 300 lbs | Upland High School, Upland, CA

Uwagboe received his latest offer from Penn on Thursday after he spoke with the Quakers' offensive line coach Ryan Wilson.

“Coach Wilson called to let me know about the offer. We had a good conversation, and he told me how he was excited to build a better connection with me,” Uwagboe said. “My recruitment is going well. I have been hearing from Cornell, Holy Cross, Harvard, and Sacramento State.”

He also has offers from Utah Tech, Air Force, and Dartmouth.

After a great conversation with @Coach_Wils I’m glad to have received a offer from the university of Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/PXKhPHshNf — Joshua Uwagboe (@Shaq3409) March 27, 2026

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