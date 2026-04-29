West Florida Lands Sun Conference LB of the Year Eli Bertrand

The Argonauts have been busy on the recruiting trail as they prepare to make the jump to Division I next season.

The latest addition was former Keiser linebacker Eli Bertrand, who announced his commitment to West Florida on April 27. He spoke with Zach McKinnell of FCS Football Central on SI about his decision.

"West Florida, for me, was the right fit," Bertrand said. "The culture, my former teammates and brothers, who go to UWF, spoke on wanting to win and be a family over doing things for money. It's in my home state of Florida, where most of my family members can travel to my games and come visit me at anytime."

Last season, Bertrand put together a breakout season at Keiser, leading the Seahawks to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the NAIA National Championship game. Since 2022, the Seahawks have been one of the most dominant programs at the NAIA level, including winning the national championship in 2023.

Bertrand finished the year with 87 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 2 pass breakups. He was named the Sun Conference Linebacker of the Year and earned first-team All-Sun Conference honors.

"Just being consistent with the process of getting better after every practice or game," Bertrand said about his breakout year. " My mindset changed from letting small things slide. I learned to be more technical instead of just running and hitting. I worked on the smaller details."

Bertrand is an extremely versatile athlete, possessing the ability to play multiple positions, including outside linebacker, safety, and nickel. He's projected to step into the STAR position for the Argonauts next season.

"I see myself fitting into multiple positions, but mainly nickel/STAR to come off the edge and blitz the quarterback," Bertrand said. "I can cover the smaller, faster slot receivers and create turnovers."

West Florida announced its transition to the Division I level earlier this spring, joining the UAC as a football-only member. Even with the excitement surrounding the move, it had little to do with Bertrand's decision.

"It didn't matter where they play football. They play fast and physical, and that's what I wanted to be a part of."

Bertrand had offers from Western Illinois and North Alabama, plus took an official visit to North Texas during his portal recruitment. It was his relationship with linebackers coach Jason Manary that separated West Florida from other programs.

"Coach Manary basically became a father figure and role model for me through this portal process. He continued to chat with me about life, ball, and my son. He grew on me, showing me the real and respecting the way I go about things," Bertrand continued.

"They expect me to have a leadership role, as well as competing for a starting job and showing my football IQ," Bertrand said about his role with the Argos next year. "I have a background of winning, and know how to do so. Let's get this ring is what they told me."

Bertrand will join a talented West Florida defensive back room, which is led by Roderick Webb and Jamari Dickens. The Argos do have to replace last season's INT leader in Chester Fearon, along with key contributor Tony Newsome.

West Florida will make its FCS debut on August 27, when the Argos host Southern Illinois in a highly anticipated Week 0 matchup.

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