3 Miami Hurricanes Impact Players Florida Gators Must Know
GAINESVILLE, Fla.— The Florida Gators won’t have to wait long to be tested in the 2024 campaign with a season-opening matchup against No. 19 Miami. Both teams used the offseason to reload and revamp its rosters while also retaining plenty of talent from the previous season.
Here are three key Hurricanes who the Gators must stop if they’re to win its season-opener.
QB Cam Ward
2023 Stats: 323-485 (66.6%), 3735 yards, 25 touchdowns, seven interceptions. 144 yards rushing, eight touchdowns.
Former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward makes his first-career start with Miami in one of the most hostile environments out there and in one of the most heated rivalries in college football. Despite having not even played a game for Miami yet, the expectations are high.
Ward was named the 2024 Preseason ACC Player of the Year. To Gators’ head coach Billy Napier, it isn’t a major surprise, especially considering Ward’s dual-threat ability.
“I think he's obviously been very productive. You look at the yards, the touchdowns, the completion percentage, multiple stops. I do think that his ability to extend the play is a part of the game, will be a key factor in the game,” he said. “But he's got arm talent. They've got a great group of skill, an incredible group of linemen to protect. The tight end group has athleticism and size. They have a really good surrounding cast to go along with a guy who is a very accomplished quarterback.”
Although he doesn’t throw too many interceptions, Ward has a tendency to fumble the football. He put the ball on the ground 12 times last season after a seven-fumble season the year prior.
Creating pressure will be key for the Gators, and from there, not allowing him to make plays with his feet. If Florida shuts down Ward, the opportunity for a week one victory is right in front of them.
WR Xavier Restrepo
2023 Stats: 85 receptions, 1092 yards, six touchdowns
Last season, the Gators struggled to contain opponent’s top receivers. However, it’s a new year, and Florida won’t have to wait long to face a pass-catching threat.
Xavier Restrepo returns to the Hurricanes after a breakout 2023 campaign that saw him eclipse the 1,000-yard mark. With a reloaded secondary, there will be plenty of opportunities for the Gators to try to shut down Restrepo.
“Like I said, they're all good players. Can't discredit that,” said corner Jason Marshall Jr. “They're going to give him the ball. It's a matter of going out there and executing and eliminating that.”
Florida did not handle talented receivers well a year ago and struggled to create turnovers. It’s no secret that winning the turnover battle usually equates to wins. Taking away Miami’s top option at receiver opens up that opportunity.
DL Rueben Bain Jr.
2023 Stats: 37 tackles (20 solo), 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles
The Gators reloaded it’s offensive line in the offseason, and it won’t have to wait long to be tested immediately.
On the front line for Miami is sophomore Rueben Bain Jr., the 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Gators’ tackles last season struggled to hold their ground and protect quarterback Graham Mertz, who was sacked 31 times last season.
“Bain, yeah, I think he's just really unique. Loose-hipped, twitchy power. He's instinctive,” Napier said. “I think he played as a rookie, he was physically ready. Comes from a great program there at Central. Had a good fundamental base. He was able to get there midyear and be a factor as a freshman. We anticipate him even being better in year two. That will certainly be one of the key matchups of the game, to go along with several other players up front.”
With a healthy Austin Barber and Kamryn Waites starting on Saturday, backed up by transfers Devon Manuel and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida has a much-better situation than it did a year ago.
Saturday will be key in proving that, and stopping Bain Jr. opens up plenty of opportunities for the Gators to take shots down the field, which has been a goal for the offense going into the season.