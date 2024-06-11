4-Star OL Updates Top 3 after Florida Gators Visit
After visiting the Florida Gators over the weekend, four-star offensive lineman Micah DeBose (Mobile, Ala.), released a top-three that includes the Gators with a fourth school that could sneak into the mix, and he has a “rough draft” of a commitment date.
The Gators are currently battling SEC foes LSU and Alabama in DeBose’s top-three, and Ohio State is another that could make it a top-four should he have a positive visit with the Buckeyes this weekend, he told Gators Illustrated.
His goal is to announce his decision on July 4, he added.
Florida’s best shot, and what stood out to DeBose the most, is Florida’s multi-coach offensive line system.
“They have like three coaches. (Quality control assistant) Kaleb (Johnson), Coach (Jonathan) DeCoster, Coach (Rob) Sale. They have a great system built around it. I feel like they’re trying to build from the offensive line out,” DeBose explained.
Not to mention, DeCoster and Sale both came from stops in the NFL prior to accepting positions at Florida.
“It does (move the needle towards Florida) because it definitely shows those guys coach at a high level,” DeBose said.
However, it seems like LSU got an early head start after a strong visit the weekend prior to his Florida visit. DeBose said he currently has the best relationship with the Tigers’ offensive line coach Brad Davis.
Still, the Gators made a strong impression on DeBose due to locker room relationships and the confidence they have in their team this season.
“This is a great place to come to. They’re going to have a good team this year. That was one of the main messages they were giving me,” DeBose said. “That and come here and have a chance to play.”
DeBose’s versatility, he explained, would give him an opportunity to play early at Florida, should he choose the Gators. Florida’s staff believes that the 6-foot, 5-inch and 315-pound lineman could play guard or tackle.
Despite the successful visit with Florida, his recruitment is far from over. DeBose will visit Ohio State this upcoming weekend before returning to his home state for a visit with Alabama the following weekend.
Not only will it be a battle for his commitment, DeBose’s potential pledge becomes crucial for the Gators after priority target Ziyare Addison, who visited two weeks ago, committed to Oregon on Monday.
The Gators currently do not have an offensive line commit in its 2025 class after commit Enoch Wangoy reclassified to the 2024 class.