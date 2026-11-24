After what Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo has shown over the past two weeks; he deserves the opportunity to enter the offseason as the team's presumed starter rather than having to win another quarterback competition from square one.

Philo helped Florida secure a victory over No. 11 Kentucky before following it up with another strong performance in a 34-27 win over Vanderbilt.

The numbers against Vanderbilt were particularly encouraging. Philo completed 20 of 26 passes for 241 yards without throwing an interception. He also added 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns, giving Florida another dimension offensively.

By Air and By Land

Against Kentucky, Philo rushed for a career-high 102 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first Florida quarterback to rush for more than 100 yards in a game since Anthony Richardson in 2022. He earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week and Davey O'Brien Great 8 honors for his efforts.

More importantly, Philo has demonstrated that he is willing to do whatever the situation requires.

“At the end of the day, I'm a competitor. I'll do whatever it takes to win. That's what I had to do, so I'm going to lay it on the line every time,” Philo said after the Vanderbilt game.

That mentality has become an important part of Florida's offense. Philo isn't necessarily going to be a quarterback who wins every game with his arm, but his ability to extend plays, make decisions in the read game, and pick up difficult yards gives offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner another way to attack defenses.

Faulkner has also seen the competitive qualities that make Philo an appealing option moving forward.

“The one thing I know about him is he is a fighter,” Faulkner said before the Vanderbilt game. “And you always have a chance if you're a fighter at that position.”

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There are still areas where Philo needs to improve. He acknowledged as much after the Vanderbilt victory, pointing to missed opportunities in the passing game, including an overthrown ball to Dallas Wilson in the end zone.

That accountability is another encouraging sign. Philo understands that winning doesn't mean every part of his performance was good enough, and he recognizes that Florida has more offensive potential to unlock.

The Gators also have reason to believe his passing ability can continue developing. He followed Buster Faulkner from Georgia Tech to Florida, giving him familiarity with the offensive system and its expectations. Through Florida's first 10 games, Philo has completed 70.9% of his passes for 1,727 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The loss of star wide receiver Vernell Brown III for much of the season has certainly played a part in the mid-season dip in production.

Head coach Jon Sumrall has already indicated that Philo will remain the starter for the rest of the season, but he has also made clear that Florida wants to determine whether its 2027 quarterback is already on the roster. Sumrall has said identifying that answer would allow the program to devote more resources to building the pieces around its quarterback.

Philo has given the coaching staff plenty to consider.

Florida should still evaluate its options during the offseason, and Philo shouldn't be handed the job without having to continue earning it. But there is a difference between bringing in competition and treating the quarterback position as an open search.

After two consecutive wins, improved production, and a willingness to carry the offense when necessary, Philo has done enough to put himself in the driver's seat.

Florida has spent too much time searching for answers at quarterback to overlook the progress happening right in front of it. Philo might not be a finished product, but the Gators don't need him to be one yet.

They need to allow him to become one.

For now, Aaron Philo has earned that opportunity.