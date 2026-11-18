Aaron Philo gave the Florida Gators a much-needed spark in their win over Kentucky, showing off his ability as both a passer and a runner while helping the Gators secure a road victory.

The performance also gave Philo an opportunity to make a case for a larger role moving forward. With head coach Jon Sumrall announcing that Philo will start Florida's remaining games, the young quarterback has a chance to build momentum heading into the offseason.

Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was impressed with what he saw against Kentucky, particularly the toughness Philo displayed throughout the game.

“I thought it was a gutsy performance. I thought you saw his will, his care, his love for his teammates, the program. Everything that you want in a quarterback, you saw all that on display,” Faulkner said. “You just got to bring that every week.”

Philo's contributions on the ground were especially important. Some of his carries came from Florida's designed read game, while others were the result of scrambles that turned into significant gains.

“As far as the run game goes with him, it wasn't necessarily going to the game and having to carry it that many times. Some of it was the read-dictated runs that he carried, so that's kind of where that came from,” Faulkner said. “Maybe seven of the carries were scrambles, and he made big plays out of those.”

Florida's increased use of the quarterback run game was part of a broader effort to find more consistency on the ground.

“Obviously people key in on Jadan [Baugh] or whoever the back hit is at that time, and we just saw some things that we thought we could do that we could do that we've had in our offense,” Faulkner said. “We just probably did a little bit more of it this past week than we've done in previous weeks.”

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While Philo's performance was encouraging, Faulkner stopped short of making any promises about the quarterback's long-term future in Gainesville. He emphasized that Philo is still developing and that the coaching staff will evaluate every position after the season.

“You're going to get better the more you play. You're going to get more confident with reps,” Faulkner said. “And a lot of times failure comes with that. That's where your confidence comes from when you're learning, and you're getting thrown back out there in the fire.”

Faulkner believes Philo has made progress, but he also made clear that the evaluation process will extend to the entire roster.

For now, Faulkner's focus remains on the games in front of Florida rather than the decisions that will come during the offseason.

“I can assure you of this, my focus is strictly on the men in that room, the offense that's in there. All 55 of them. We got a job to do for them,” Faulkner said. “We got a lot of football left to be played here, and that's the only thing that matters.”

Faulkner also pointed to a quality that could serve Philo well as he continues to develop: his competitive nature.

“The one thing I know about him is he is a fighter,” Faulkner said. “And you always have a chance if you're a fighter at that position. And really and truly, the only way you're going to make it playing the quarterback position, and so he's got that trait.”

Florida will look to build on its Kentucky victory when it faces Vanderbilt on Saturday. Philo's continued development will be one of the storylines to watch as the Gators close out the season.

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