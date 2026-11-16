Gators' Philo Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Quarterback Aaron Philo put the Florida Gators on his back in Saturday's upset win over Kentucky, and now he is being rewarded for it.

Philo, who accounted rushed for 102 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion, on Monday was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week and was named to the weekly Davey O'Brien Great 8. His 102 yards mark a career-high and made him the first Florida quarterback to run for 100 yards in a game since Anthony Richardson in 2022.

"I thought he ran with confidence, and toughness, physicality," head coach Jon Sumrall said after the win. "You know, when your quarterback takes some of the shots he takes that he did tonight, I think it kind of bleeds through to the rest of your team. Like, man, that guy guy's laying on the line. And the way he laid on the line tonight was the way we need everybody to lay on the line, and I think he did a phenomenal job of competing."

He is the first Florida quarterback to be named to the Davey O'Brien Great 8 since Graham Mertz in 2023 and first UF signal-caller to be named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week since DJ Lagway last season.

"That's pretty cool. I would say it's definitely up there," Philo said on Monday. "But, you know, that was a team win on Saturday. And at the end of the day, you can't be complacent. You gotta put your head down and go to work."

Put the team on his back 🐊



Aaron Philo → SEC Offensive Player of the Week



ℹ️ https://t.co/8HPTqESOZo pic.twitter.com/KgRJRW810F — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 16, 2026

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Philo's rise to being the SEC's top offensive player this week was dramatic considering he had lost the starting quarterback spot two weeks ago in the loss to Georgia. Throwing two interceptions in three drives, he was replaced by Tramell Jones Jr. and was eventually named the backup to Jones Jr. for the Oklahoma game a week later.

He returned to being the starter last week after Jones Jr. struggled with two interceptions in the loss to the Sooners.

"It's just been a tough couple of weeks. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t," an emotional Philo said after the win, his first as a starter since the win over Ole Miss in September. "So I think it was just all those emotions coming out and laying it all on the line tonight and getting the win.”

Highlights from Philo's night include a career-long 28-yard run that set up a field goal to cut into Kentucky's lead, a 15-yard rush on third down and a two-yard touchdown to give the Gators the lead in the fourth quarter. He also added a two-point conversion in the third quarter after a short touchdown by Jadan Baugh.

With two games left in the regular season, Philo made a strong case to remain Florida's starter in the short-term before the team reevaluates its roster when the NCAA Transfer Portal opens in the offseason. At 6-4, the Gators are bowl eligible and will need to win out for its first eight-win regular season since 2020.

These two games also give Philo the chance to prove he can be the Gators' long-term solution at quarterback after an up-and-down debut season.

"He doesn't have to try to be Superman," Sumrall said. "He just needs to be the best version of Aaron Philo."

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