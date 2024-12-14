Australian Big Man Alex Condon Breaking Out for Florida Gators
Alex Condon started one game in the 2023/24 season for the University of Florida men's basketball team. That one start, combined with a rigorous off-season training regimen and maturity on and off the court, emboldened the Australian big man.
Now, he takes the floor as a starter in the Gators frontcourt. Condon's ascent into a starting spot and more importantly, an essential role in the offense has been an important part of the Gators' 9-0 start.
Florida needed Condon to step up and provide a boost. After nine games, it appears like the sophomore took the request to heart. With that said, what specifically does Condon bring to the game, so far in the season?
Better Shot Selection
Occasionally, freshmen arrive on campus wanting to shoot the ball from everywhere regardless of situation. As mentioned, Condon did not start last year, so when he did hop off the bench, he wanted to let the ball fly. Now, you see a far more disciplined approach, yet still aggressive.
The stats bear that out. While he only takes an average of 1.2 more shots per game, Condon scores 5.3 more points a game. The aforementioned aggression manifests itself in free throws where the Perth, Australia native attempts twice as many free throws.
Importantly, Condon's shot choice does not look like an outlier or stand out within the confines of the Florida offense. In fact, he seamlessly fits into the fabric of what UF chooses to accomplish on the offensive end.
Better Effort, Smarter Approach
Condon's improvement extends far beyond the scoring aspect of his game. First, on the defensive end, Condon used his length to cut off angles without fouling as much, dropping his fouls per game from 2.6 to 1.9. In return, that allows him to stay on the floor longer to give the Gators a seven-footer to defend from the low block to the other side of the charge lane.
Next, taking care of the ball improved. With spotting the open man, Condon accounts for 1.8 assists per game, a 50 percent increase from last season. Also, cutting down the turnovers only strengthens the offense as the 1.5 turnovers-per-game fell to .9 so far this season.
Overview
Alex Condon continues to improve. However, he remains far from a finished product. With the SEC schedule ahead of them, Florida will need product from the sophomore. What makes him dangerous is that UF doesn't need Condon to play a ball-dominant position for the team to succeed.
Right now, barring injury, all Condon needs to do is provide an all-around effort each game, helping Florida as they travel down the route of a brutal conference schedule.