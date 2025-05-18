Bobby Boser Saves Best for Last in What Could be Final Home Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In what he declared his most memorable season, Florida Gators infielder Bobby Boser capped off his final regular season in style in Saturday's 9-3 win over Alabama.
Leading off for the Gators in the first inning, Boser got his guys going early with a solo shot over the right-center field wall marking the first of Florida's nine runs in the win. He wound up ending the day 2-for-4 with this homer and three RBIs.
“It means a lot,” Boser answered when asked about the leadoff homer. “I was hoping to get a little something, maybe a knock or two. I mean, just play the game, see what happens, but leading it off for our guys on this day. I mean, that's pretty special to me.”
The senior from Wesley Chapel, Fla., also had tons of support in attendance to see him smack the ball out of the park.
“Just a bunch of friends and family,” Boser said of those in attendance. “They're everything to me, so I just appreciate them.”
In his first and final season with Florida, Boser is a rarity in what's been an injury-riddled season for the Gators. He played in all 56 regular games, the only Gator to do so, and finished with a .327 batting average, 15 home runs, 58 RBIs and 18 stolen bases while also being steady defender at both third base and shortstop, a position he took over after an injury to Colby Shelton.
Following the conclusion of Florida’s final regular season game, Boser was asked where this roller coaster of a season ranks during his four years at college, to which he responded very quickly with a smile and an answer.
“Yeah, for me, it’s at the top,” Boser said. “I mean, to show this resilience in the SEC, I feel like it's pretty hard to do something, to my knowledge, that has not been done.”
The versatile infielder mentioned that it sits in first because he accomplished other things.
“I feel like just showing that being able to play every game this season, being able to accomplish my goals, and being able to come back as a team and accomplish what we want to do is huge,” he continued.
The fan support during this run didn’t go unnoticed, either.
“It’s awesome, being able to play in front of all these people and my family, especially because we’re not too far,” he said, “It is an honor for me. Just an honor to be a part of the Florida Gators baseball club.”
Another small detail that stands out about this chaotic season to Boser, is that the Gators have all but guaranteed a postseason spot in the coming weeks. USF did not make a single NCAA Tournament and only made two AAC Tournaments in Boser's three seasons with the program.
“Postseason baseball in college, I haven’t been able to witness it as much,” he said, “I’m super excited to get after it with these guys.”
Lastly, he had a chance to reflect on his journey to where he is today and what he would say to his younger self if he had the opportunity.
“All ballplayers picture themselves as kids trying to chase their dreams,” he said, “but I would just tell my little self to keep going. You're a hell of a baseball player. Keep that going. Keep your head straight. Everything will happen. Everything will take its course.”
Now, Boser will have an opportunity to further cement himself in Gator history as the team turns its attention to the SEC Tournament, where they'll face South Carolina on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET.