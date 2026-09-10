Breaking Down Florida Gators Baseball's 2027 Schedule

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators baseball program on Wednesday released its 2027 schedule as head coach Kevin O'Sullivan enters his 20th campaign leading the program.

Florida, which returns key players such as infielder Brendan Lawson, infielder Ethan Surowiec and ace Aidan King, will take on a 56-game slate, 30 of which come against SEC opponents.

With that said, here are three observations about the schedule from Florida Gators on SI.

Notable Non-Cons

Florida's non-conference schedule includes its usual multi-week midweek series against Florida State (March 16, March 30, April 27), home series against Miami (March 5-7) and North Florida (March 12-14) and a split series against Stetson (Feb. 23-24).

However, the Gators have added a pair of Power Four opponents as midweek home games this season.

Florida will host Michigan on March 1 before hosting Kansas on April 20. The Gators last played the Wolverines in 2004, winning games on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, while its matchup against the Jayhawks will mark its first in program history.

Headlining Home SEC Series

After beginning its SEC slate with a road series at Auburn (March 19-21), the Gators will get a headlining series at home. Florida hosts LSU from March 26-28, marking the first time the Gators host the Tigers since 2022.

Florida played LSU for a three-game series in the College World Series Championship in 2023 before playing in Baton Rouge in 2024 and 2026. The Gators have won five-straight games, including both series in 2024 and 2026, since the Tigers won the national championship over the Gators in 2023.

This year's matchup will also mark the return of infielder Cade Kurland, who transferred from Florida to LSU after initially announcing plans to test the professional waters.

More headlining series at home are matchups against Mississippi State (April 9-11), Texas (April 16-18), Tennessee (April 30-May 2) and Georgia (May 14-16).

Nice Home Stretches

The Gators will also have plenty of home-field advantageous games in 2027. In fact,16 of its first 17 games will be played at Condron Ballpark, with the lone away game coming on Feb. 23 at Stetson.

Florida will not play another true away game until its SEC-opening series at Auburn, with its March 16 matchup against FSU coming in neutral-site Jacksonville.

The Gators will also have a nine-game home stand from April 6 until April 20 with midweek matchups against Jacksonville (April 6), Florida A&M (April 13) and Kansas (April 20) and series against Mississippi State (April 9-11) and Texas (April 16-18).

Florida Gators Baseball 2027 Schedule

*SEC Game, Home Game

Feb. 19-21: QUEENS (3)

Feb. 23: at Stetson

Feb. 24: STETSON

Feb. 26-28: DELAWARE (3)

March 1: MICHIGAN

March 5-7: MIAMI (3)

March 9-10: PRESBYTERIAN (2)

March 12-14: NORTH FLORIDA (3)

March 16: vs. Florida State (at Vystar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla.)

March 19-21: at Auburn* (3)

March 23: STETSON

March 26-28: LSU* (3)

March 30: at Florida State

April 2-4: at South Carolina* (3)

April 6: JACKSONVILLE

April 9-11: MISSISSIPPI STATE* (3)

April 13: FLORIDA A&M

April 16-18: TEXAS* (3)

April 20: KANSAS

April 23-25: at Kentucky* (3)

April 27: FLORIDA STATE

April 30-May 2: TENNESSEE* (3)

May 4: BETHUNE-COOKMAN

May 7-9: at Vanderbilt* (3)

May 11: SOUTH FLORIDA

May 14-16: GEORGIA* (3)

May 20-22: at Missouri* (3)

May 25-30: SEC Tournament

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