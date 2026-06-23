Gators Get Positive News Regarding Aidan King, Brendan Lawson

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators baseball program attacks the NCAA Transfer Portal, the program received a positive update on two of its non-draft-eligible stars.

Ace Aidan King and shortstop Brendan Lawson, both of whom are rising juniors, are set to return to the program for the 2027 season, the program's NIL partner, Florida Victorious, announced on Monday. King and Lawson will headline Florida's roster for the second-straight season, which is expected to be their last with the program as two of the top prospects in the 2027 MLB Draft Class.

The cornerstones. Brendan Lawson and Aidan King are back in Orange and Blue. 🫎👑 pic.twitter.com/YJk59B69Mr — Florida Victorious (@Fl_Victorious) June 22, 2026

King returns to Florida as a reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year after a dominant sophomore season on the mound in which he recorded an 8-2 record with a 3.21 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. He also had 92 strikeouts with 19 walks. He is Perfect Game's No. 8 prospect in the draft.

Lawson, meanwhile, had a .312 batting average with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs, all of which lead Florida's guaranteed returning players for the 2027. He is Baseball America's No. 1 prospect in the 2027 draft class.

Florida is expected to return a significant core of contributing players from last season. First baseman Landon Stripling, outfielder Cash Strayer, relievers Jackson Barberi and Joshua Whritenour and outfielder Jaden Bastian, who missed the entire season with an injury, are all anticipated to return, while others such as third baseman Ethan Surowiec, outfielder Kyle Jones, two-way player Caden McDonald and pitchers Russell Sandefer and Luke McNeillie all are eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft but could return.

"We’ve got a really good nucleus," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "Aidan King is back. We got Lawson back. We got Jaden Bastian back, who’s been injured the entire year... Ethan has a chance to be drafted, but who knows, hopefully he’s back. Strip is back. And there’s some other good players. Like Cash Strayer hasn’t played a whole lot. He’s a middle of the order bat. But to answer your question, I do feel good about it. We get Josh back on the mound, we get Barbs back on the mound.”

Meanwhile, the Gators have also made multiple notable moves in the transfer portal, adding star Oregon State lefty Trey Morris, Oregon State righty Zach Edwards, Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury III, Jacksonville State righty Maddox McDougall, Utah Tech infielder Kyle McDaniel and FAU infielder John Martinez.

Morris and Embury III are strong contenders to start for Florida, while McDaniel and Martinez could compete for starting positions after Cade Kurland's transfer to LSU and depending on Surowiec's draft decision.

The NCAA Transfer Portal closes on June 30, with the 2026 MLB Draft beginning on July 11. The deadline for players to return to college is on July 27.

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