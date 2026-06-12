How Florida Replaces 2B Cade Kurland After Surprising Transfer to LSU

Former Florida Gators infielder Cade Kurland switched out the Orange and Blue for the Purple and Gold on Thursday, committing to the LSU Tigers for the 2027 season, he announced on social media.

It is not all that much of a surprise to see Kurland depart the program this offseason after he said he wanted to pursue professional opportunities. However, not many expected him to enter the transfer portal to look for a new college, let alone land at one of Florida's rivals and all while exiting the MLB Draft.

With that being said, here is how the Gators can replace Kurland for next season.

Cade Kurland has announced his commitment to @LSUbaseball.



Major draft risk but can be a very good pick up. pic.twitter.com/f7ryOsdtLa — Andrew Riedell (@RiedellAndrew) June 12, 2026

The most likely option is that the Gators will use the transfer portal to fill this vacancy. Florida is already losing infielders Justin Nadeau and Sam Miller to eligibility and Kolt Myers to the portal.

Two names in the portal that the Gators have been publicly linked with early in the offseason are Tennessee INF Manny Marin and Air Force INF Wyatt Hanoian, according to Pete Nakos.

Marin has ties to the state, hailing from Hialeah, Fla. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound infielder spent two years with the Vols before entering his name in the transfer portal. He hit .287, with 12 home runs, 18 doubles and 66 RBI in 113 games (97 starts).

Hanoian just wrapped up his freshman season with Air Force, earning Perfect Game Freshman All-American honors. In his first collegiate season, Hanoian hit .357, with six homers, 14 doubles, four triples and 49 RBI. He also worked 32 walks to only 21 strikeouts.

The one downside to adding either of these names is that they lack the power that Kurland had at the plate. Kurland totaled 42 homers in his four seasons in Gainesville, including a 17-homer freshman campaign, compared to the 18 Marin and Hanoian have combined.

NEW: Top College Baseball transfers enter decision mode and line up visits, via @PeteNakos⚾️



Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and more emerge...



Intel: https://t.co/PO75lnr9NG pic.twitter.com/4f2u6enMfU — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) June 10, 2026

As for in-house options, the one option that the Gators could turn to is Colton Schwarz. His freshman season was filled with ups and downs, and he was in and out of the lineup. He ended hitting .226 at the plate, with four doubles and 10 RBI.

Another name to fill this spot could be Gators 2026 commit Kevin Roberts Jr. He plays in the outfield and at shortstop, meaning he could potentially slide over to second base. However, he is a highly-ranked high school prospect, which has left some doubting if he makes it to campus.

Nonetheless, whoever Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan chooses to replace Kurland, they will be stepping into some big shoes.

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