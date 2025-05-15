BREAKING: Pair of Gators Exit Matchup vs. Alabama with Injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Two more of the Florida Gators main contributors have gone down with an injury.
Junior catcher Luke Heyman, who has shined as of late with 16 hits in his last 12 games, exited Thursday's matchup against Alabama in the first inning after being hit in the wrist with a pitch, while second baseman Justin Nadeau left in the fourth inning with an apparent finger injury while fielding a ground ball
First baseman Brody Donay moved to catcher in Heyman's place with Landon Stripling taking over at first base, while left fielder Blake Cyr took Nadeau's spot at second.
Sophomore Blake Brookins took over in left field, marking his first appearance of the season.
The Gators trailed Alabama, 1-0, at the time of Heyman's injury and trail, 5-0, in the fourth inning at the time of publishing.
Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan is expected to provide an update on the two in his post-game media availability.
Heyman has emerged as one of Florida's top options at the plate during the team's run to a 13-14 record in conference play after starting 1-11. He is batting .313 over his last 12 games with five home runs and 15 RBIs.
Meanwhile, Nadeau is batting .289 and is in the midst of a two-game hitting streak, during which he knocked home three runs in Friday's upset win over Texas.
Should the two's ailments force them to miss time, Heyman and Nadeau would be the latest in what's been an injury-riddled season for the Gators.
Florida has seen three players' seasons cut short due to injury in center fielder Kyle Jones (shoulder), pitcher Frank Menendez (elbow) and second baseman Cade Kurland (shoulder). The Gators have also been without Colby Shelton (wrist) since the Arkansas series.
The Gators recently saw starting pitcher Pierce Coppola return to the mound but not before losing relievers Jacob Gomberg, Niko Janssens and McCall Biemiller for undisclosed reasons.