Caglianone Gaining Attention in Spring Training

Clocked at 115.4 MPH, this home run would have been the third-hardest home run in the Statcast Era (2015-) by a @Royals player.



1. Jorge Soler (115.7 MPH on Sept. 4, 2019)

2. Kendrys Morales (115.6 MPH on June 30, 2016)

3. @jac_caglianone 115.4 MPH today*



*Spring Training https://t.co/Fk7kIBNNHc