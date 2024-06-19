Florida Gators Offensive Onslaught Eliminates Kentucky, Sets Up Rematch with Aggies
Entering the Florida Gators baseball’s elimination game against Kentucky, Brody Donay was just 5-for-34 in the postseason. But he’s one of the Gators’ most lethal power threats at the plate. Despite the low average this postseason, he’s shown he can connect for the long ball.
And in the bottom of the first inning with the Gators up 3-1 after responding to a Wildcats opening run in the top of the first, Donay stepped up with the bases loaded.
On the first pitch he saw, he skied an offspeed pitch to right field. It made its way over the right field wall over the Kentucky bullpen for a grand slam, extending the Gators lead to 7-1.
The touchdown in the first inning was all Florida needed on the way to eliminating Kentucky and winning 15-4 Wednesday.
They’ll now play Wednesday night at 7 p.m. tentativiley in a rematch against Texas A&M. They’ll have to beat the Aggies twice to advance to the College World Series Final.
The offensive onslaught the Gators produced early will be hoped to be replicated in the nightcap against the Aggies. The runs kept coming after the active first inning.
UF finished the contest with 14 hits, and eight of the nine Gators in the lineup recorded a hit. Four had multi-hit games.
After being 0-for-8 in his first two games of the CWS, Cade Kurland got a two-run single to drop in the third to increase the lead to 9-1.
Then in the fifth inning, production continued after Donay led off the inning with his second home run of the game. He finished the game 3-for-5 with five RBI and two home runs.
A Tyler Shelnut single, a Luke Heyman double and a two-run single from Ashton Wilson tacked on four more runs for the Gators, pushing the lead to 14-4.
To cap it off, history was made in the bottom of the sixth. Caglianone launched a home run into the right field bleachers, earning the program record for most home runs hit at Florida. He passed Matt LaPorta with his 75th all-time home run with UF and 35th of the season.
After getting on base all-five times against the Wildcats, Caglianone has reached base in 12 of 15 at-bats at the College World Series. He’s 5-for-8 with two home runs, two doubles and a single. He’s walked six times.
On the mound, southpaw Pierce Coppola gave the Gators his best performance of the season. He went a season-high five innings, earning his first career win and recorded a career-high nine strikeouts. It was a performance the Gators needed from the lengthy lefty, as it allowed Florida to save its bullpen from an extended workload.
Jake Clemente and Alex Philpott closed it out on the mound. They each pitched two innings, striking out seven and giving up just one hit.
Florida will look for revenge over the Aggies after falling to them 3-2 in their opening game of the CWS. Texas A&M is 2-0, forcing the Gators to have to win twice in order to advance to the Final.