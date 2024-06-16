Gators Fail to Comeback vs. Aggies, Drop Game 1 of CWS
The Florida Gators were a mere few feet away from taking a lead in the ninth inning of Game 1 of the College World Series against Texas A&M. But like their comeback, the Gators were just short.
Aggies outfielder Jace Laviolette robbed a potential two-run home run from Gators’ Cade Kurland with a runner on first and one out in the top of the ninth. The incredible catch preserved a 1-run Texas A&M lead, as the Aggies held on to beat the Gators, 3-2.
Florida’s pitching staff kept the game close and gave the offense every chance to win. But the Gators offense produced only two runs, both of which came in the seventh inning.
Florida had opportunities to tie or take the lead in the eighth and ninth but were unable to deliver a key hit.
The loss drops the Gators into the College World Series loser’s bracket, where they will face off against the NC State Wolfpack on Monday.
Gators Keep it Close, But Can’t Get Across the Finish Line
Florida’s star freshman started better on Saturday than he did a week ago on the mound. In fact, Liam Peterson looked pretty comfortable in the first inning. During the frame, he walked one batter who eventually made it to second but struck out two and forced a weak groundout to avoid any runs for the Aggies.
However, the second inning wasn’t as kind to the young pitcher.
After the Aggies loaded the bases, an infield single allowed them to take a 1-0 lead. Then, a wild pitch to the next batter brought in another run.
Peterson found his composure, though, striking out the next two batters to minimize the damage. Then, Florida had a chance to answer with a run in the third.
With two outs, Michael Robertson singled and then moved into scoring position via a balk. But Kurland struck out to end the inning.
Texas A&M added another run to its lead in the bottom of the third with an RBI-double to deep center field. The run ended Peterson’s night, as the Gators turned to righty Fisher Jameson out of the bullpen.
The Florida bullpen arms struggled with their control most of the night. Jameson walked the first two batters he saw in the third to load the bases with just one out.
But Jameson worked around those walks with a strikeout and groundout to end the inning.
Meanwhile, the Florida offense continued to create opportunities to cut into the Texas A&M lead. But the Gators were unable to record a clutch hit.
In the fourth inning, Jac Caglianone got hit by a pitch and Ashton Wilson drew a walk, but the next two Gators hitters struck out and grounded into a double play.
The Gators offense did almost the same thing in the sixth.
Kurland took a pitch off the helmet to reach first base. Caglianone then smoked a double to right field that placed runners on second and third with no outs.
However, the next three batters failed to even record a productive out to tally a run. The next two hitters struck out, and the last batter of the inning flew out to right field.
In his second inning of relief, Jameson started the bottom of the frame with a strikeout. But a walk to the next batter ended his night.
Fortunately for Florida, left-handed Gators reliever Cade Fisher immediately induced an inning-ending double play.
Then in the seventh inning, Florida finally broke through on offense.
Back-to-back doubles from Tyler Shelnut and Dale Thomas cut the deficit to two runs. Florida didn’t stop there.
Donay laid down a beautifully placed bunt that moved Thomas to third. Then Robertson continued the small ball theme with an RBI-ground out to the shortstop to bring the Gators within a run, 3-2.
In the following inning, the Gators had their chance to tie or take the lead with Dale Thomas up to bat. But Thomas grounded out with the bases loaded and two outs, so the one-run deficit remained.
Florida closer Brandon Neely entered the game in the eighth and kept the Gators within a run. That gave Florida an opportunity to take the lead when Kurland launched his fly ball to right field during the final frame. But Laviolette’s incredible catch helped seal the game for Texas A&M.
Because of all those missed opportunities, this was a tough loss for the Gators. They had all the chances in the world to win this one but couldn’t find the needed hit.
With the loss, the Gators will next face NC State in the loser’s bracket of the College World Series at 2 pm ET on Monday. They must win in order to stay alive in the tournament.