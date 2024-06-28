Former Florida Gators Freshman All-American Pitcher Hitting the Transfer Portal
Florida Gators sophomore pitcher Cade Fisher has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to multiple reports. He is the 12th total UF player to enter the portal since the season concluded in the Men’s College World Series.
Fisher will have two years of eligibility remaining and is eligible for the MLB Draft after next season.
After a strong 2023 campaign that saw him finish with a 6-0 record, 3.10 ERA and All-SEC Freshman honors, Fisher struggled in his second season in Gainesville. He finished with a 4-3 record, a 7.13 ERA and eventually was moved to the bullpen after beginning the year as a starter.
Prior to the 2024 season, Fisher was rated the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2025 MLB draft class, according to D1 Baseball.
Fisher will be remembered in Gator baseball lore for his clutch postseason pitching during Florida’s run to the MCWS Finals in 2023. In an elimination game against Texas Tech during regional play, he pitched seven innings with just one run allowed on five hits with six strikeouts.
The Gators would defeat the Red Raiders in its next matchup to advance to the Super Regionals.
Fisher’s final appearance with Florida came in its 5-4 win against North Carolina State in the
MCWS, during which the Gators avoided elimination. He pitched 4.0 innings allowing four hits and three earned-runs against three strikeouts in his fifth and final win of the season.
Despite the exodus of players through the player, head coach Kevin O’Sullivan and his staff have made a point to be active through this year’s portal class. So far, the Gators have added six players through the transfer portal.
Most recently, former Clemson pitcher Billy Barlow committed to Florida on Friday. Additionally, the Gators added Samford pitcher Michael Ross, who was the 2023 Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year.