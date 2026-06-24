Former Gators Star Jac Caglianone on Insane Hitting Stretch in the Majors

Former Florida Gators slugger Jac Caglianone welcomed himself back to his hometown in a loud way on Tuesday, collecting three hits and smashing two home runs against the Tampa Bay Rays in a 12-5 victory for the Royals.

His first long ball of the night came in his first at-bat against the Rays. Following a one-out homer from his teammate, Caglianone launched a no-doubt shot to right field. That home run traveled a projected 443 feet to give the Kansas City Royals an early two-run advantage.

Nick and Jac go back-to-back‼️ pic.twitter.com/hUchbMptoD — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 23, 2026

Then, two plate appearances later, Caglianone got in on the action for the second time. This time, though, he sent the baseball the opposite way to left-center field, which pushed his team’s lead to five runs. He wasted little time taking the bat off his shoulders in the fifth, swinging at the first pitch he saw.

Adding in these two home runs, the former Gators first baseman is now up to six in his last five games for the Royals.

The hometown kid is putting on a show! 🤩



Make Jac an All-Star: https://t.co/fEY1ycYg48 https://t.co/aRhhquHcXR pic.twitter.com/wClfnMK8Cu — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 24, 2026

He missed out on hitting one in each of the last five games after not recording one in the series opener against the Rays, but he did mash four in the three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. That includes another two-homer performance in the series finale against the Cardinals.

Furthermore, Caglianone has been hitting the ball well over the last five games, not just showing off his power. The Royals outfielder is hitting .381, with eight hits and 10 RBI in the last five games.

Caglianone Has Always Had the Power

Florida fans are no strangers when it comes to witnessing Caglianone’s power at the plate. The former Gator holds many program records thanks to his strength with the bat in his hands.

For starters, Caglianone has the highest single-season slugging percentage, posting a .875 slugging percentage in the 2024 season. That 2024 season also is when Caglianone bested his 2023 output for home runs, launching a program record 35.

Another record that belongs to Caglianone is the single-season program record for RBI. In 2023, the left-handed slugger drove in 90 runs.

Lastly, before leaving Gainesville, Caglianone broke Gator legend Matt LaPorta’s career home run record. Thanks to seven in his first season, 33 in his second and 35 in his third and final year, he finished with 75 in total. That is one better than LaPorta’s 74.

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