Yankees Reclaim Second Spot in World Series Prediction Market at Kalshi

The Bronx can now relax as the New York Yankees shift back to the second strongest price on Kalshi’s World Series market. The Yankees jumped ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the latest price update.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain firm at the top, but the Yankees are currently the only other team with over a 10% price at the time of writing. The Yankees rose 0.3% while the Red Sox fell 1.4%. A $10 trade on the Yankees now pays $83.06.

2026 World Series Winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 39.8%

New York Yankees 10.1%

Milwaukee Brewers 8.7%

Boston Red Sox 8.6%

Yankees take advantage of Red Sox slip up

The Boston Red Sox sat with the second-highest price on Kalshi before the shift, with the Yankees sitting just behind them. Against the Athletics, Boston suffered its first series loss and consecutive losses since July 1st. With the Yankees just behind, Boston had minimal room for error and capitalized on it in the series against the Atlanta Braves, going 2-1.

The Yankees initially fell on August 5th after dropping their last series to the St. Louis Cardinals. Their price is back up 1% following the Braves series win. They can continue to strengthen their price as their next four series come against teams sitting under a .500 record, including the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays twice, and Baltimore Orioles.

Help is on the way

Injuries have hit the Yankees hard this season, with several key contributors out, including Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, Clarke Schmidt, Carlos Rodon, and most notably, Aaron Judge. All received positive injury updates over the last week, and returns from each of them could heavily impact the Yankees' World Series price even further.

Yankees injury updates:

Cody Bellinger (hamstring) : Took part in live betting practice for the first time since July 26.

: Took part in live betting practice for the first time since July 26. Giancarlo Stanton (calf) : Started running bases.

: Started running bases. Clarke Schmidt (elbow) : Resumed playing catch. Could see mound exercises this week.

: Resumed playing catch. Could see mound exercises this week. Carlos Rodon (elbow) : Pitched in first rehab outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Allowed three runs on three hits with four strikeouts.

: Pitched in first rehab outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Allowed three runs on three hits with four strikeouts. Aaron Judge (rib): Cleared to begin light activities, including running and upper body resistance training.

The Yankees are back in action on Tuesday, August 11th in the first game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

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