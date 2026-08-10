Gators' Baugh, Brown III Named to Hornung Award Watch List

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Monday added two more preseason accolades with junior running back Jadan Baugh and receiver Vernell Brown III named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, the Louisville Sports Commission announced.

The Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Versatility personified. 🐊



Jadan Baugh & Vernell Brown III → Paul Hornung Award Watch List pic.twitter.com/fbpJb8Tbop — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 10, 2026

It is no surprise to see either Baugh or Brown III listed on the watch list with both, who are arguably Florida's most dynamic playmakers on the roster.

Baugh, of course, is coming off of a 1,170-yard and eight-touchdown rushing effort last season, which made him the first Gator since 2015 to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. He also caught 21 passes for 185 yards and two scores and has experience returning kicks. Baugh was named to the All-SEC Second Team at the end of the season and was named Preseason All-SEC as a running back (Second Team) and all-purpose athlete (Third Team) this offseason.

Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said Florida plans to use Baugh and a variety of ways offensively this year.

"With Jadan, the one thing about him, he is built to last," Faulkner said last week. "So, that's what's encouraging about moving forward. He's got a lot of reps under his belt. He's played in big time football games, and, you know, we've obviously got a really good plan for him. We want to make sure we utilize him in a bunch of different ways, probably more so than he has over the last couple of years. But he'll be a big part of our offense."

Brown III, meanwhile, led Florida in receptions (40) and yards (512) to become the first true freshman in program history to lead the team in both stat categories in a single season. He also served as the team's returner last season, recording 261 yards on 18 total kick and punt returns. He was named Freshman All-SEC as a receiver, all-purpose athlete and kick returner at the end of the season and was named Preseason All-SEC (Third Team) as a kick returner this offseason.

"He's got a great presence, great mind for the game, extremely smart, but he puts in the work, you know, especially in the film room," Faulkner said. "And when you usually get the combination that he has of speed, loves the game, work ethic, you usually end up being a pretty good player. And we're glad he's on our team. I can assure you of that."

Baugh's and Brown III's individual namings to the watch list are the latest for the Gators, which saw Baugh also named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list, center Harrison Moore named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list and kicker Patrick Durkin named to the Lou Groza Award preseason watch list.

Should either Baugh or Brown III win the Hornung Award, they would be the first to do so in program history. Florida receiver Kadarius Toney (2020) is the only player in program history to be a finalist for the award, which was first given in 2010.

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