Gators' Donay Named SEC Player of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After a tremendous performance at the plate in the Florida Gators' season-opening series against Air Force, catcher/designated hitter Brody Donay has been named SEC Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
This is the first time ever that Donay has taken home a weekly SEC honor in what is his second season with the Gators.
Across all three games against Air Force, Donay racked up seven hits in 10 at-bats. He also mashed three homers and two doubles while accounting for five RBIs.
Furthermore, Donay nearly completed the cycle in just the second game of the series against Air Force, missing only the triple to finish it off. In that game, he was 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and two RBIs.
The junior is having a stellar start to his second season in Gainesville and is already looking as one of the best hitters in a strong Gators lineup this season.
Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan talked about the difference he’s noticed in Donay versus last season.
“I mean, everything is simplified,” he said. “So, he's seeing the ball better, he's staying more balanced, I guess that's the right way to put it, but he's had a really, really good preseason for us… I think now he's finally found himself in a comfortable spot, hitting wise. So yeah, he had a terrific weekend.”
It isn’t too much of a surprise seeing him hit the homers, though. Donay began to shine back end of last season in the College World Series, especially with a two-homer performance against Kentucky. He also began to garner preseason hype after strong performances in the team's scrimmages.
Florida and Donay’s next outing will be on Tuesday when they take on Jacksonville. This game will take place at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+.