Gators' Donay Named SEC Player of the Week

Florida Gators catcher/designated hitter Brody Donay had seven hits in 10 at-bats against Air Force with three home runs and five RBIs.

Kyle Lander

Brody Donay hit three home runs in the Florida Gators' season-opening three-game series against Air Force.
Brody Donay hit three home runs in the Florida Gators' season-opening three-game series against Air Force.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After a tremendous performance at the plate in the Florida Gators' season-opening series against Air Force, catcher/designated hitter Brody Donay has been named SEC Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

This is the first time ever that Donay has taken home a weekly SEC honor in what is his second season with the Gators. 

Across all three games against Air Force, Donay racked up seven hits in 10 at-bats. He also mashed three homers and two doubles while accounting for five RBIs. 

Furthermore, Donay nearly completed the cycle in just the second game of the series against Air Force, missing only the triple to finish it off. In that game, he was 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and two RBIs. 

Brody Donay
Brody Donay has homered in all three of the Florida Gators' games to start the 2025 season.

The junior is having a stellar start to his second season in Gainesville and is already looking as one of the best hitters in a strong Gators lineup this season. 

Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan talked about the difference he’s noticed in Donay versus last season. 

“I mean, everything is simplified,” he said. “So, he's seeing the ball better, he's staying more balanced, I guess that's the right way to put it, but he's had a really, really good preseason for us… I think now he's finally found himself in a comfortable spot, hitting wise. So yeah, he had a terrific weekend.”

It isn’t too much of a surprise seeing him hit the homers, though. Donay began to shine back end of last season in the College World Series, especially with a two-homer performance against Kentucky. He also began to garner preseason hype after strong performances in the team's scrimmages.

Florida and Donay’s next outing will be on Tuesday when they take on Jacksonville. This game will take place at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+. 

Brody Donay
Florida Gators Brody Donay went 7-for-10 with three home runs and five RBIs in the team's season-opening sweep of Air Force.
Kyle Lander
KYLE LANDER

