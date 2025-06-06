Gators Add One of UCF’s Best Arms From Transfer Portal
With the offseason starting earlier than usual for the Florida Gators, coach Kevin O’Sullivan and staff have moved quickly in the beginning to build next year's team, this time with the addition of Sophomore right-hander Russell Sandefer.
Sandefer, a Tampa native, comes over from UCF, where he made 18 appearances with of those being starts.
He was one of the Knights' best starters late in the season, finishing the year 2-3 with
a 3.38 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings. His ERA would have been fifth best on the Gators
roster in 2025 and third best out of the pen.
As a freshman, Sandefer appeared in 11 games at Division II Saint Leo. He went 5-2 in such time with a 3.35 ERA. His stuff is notable due to a fastball that can get up to 96 MPH and a low-80s gyro slider that had a 47% whiff rate.
Though it's unlikely he'll make the weekend rotation, Sandefer has the potential to be a
strong pen arm for Florida, who struggled to find reliable relievers this season. He becomes the
second projected bullpen arm Florida has signed out of the portal, joining Notre Dame’s Ricky
Reeth, and third overall player with JUCO catcher AJ Malzone.
The Gators were bounced out of postseason play during regionals, losing two of three games at the Conway Regional. A run of back-to-back appearances in the College World Series came to an end.
They finished 39-22 overall and 15-15 in the SEC. However, this .500 record is part of a rally. They were 1-11 to start conference play. This success simply didn't translate beyond regular-season play. They only survived two games in the SEC Tournament.