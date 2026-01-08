Jayden Woods Makes Decision On Gators Future

Despite spending a week weighing his options in the transfer portal, Florida Gators exciting freshman edge Jayden Woods was reported to be returning to Gainesville for the 2026 season, a monumental win for Jon Sumrall and staff as they work to retain talent in the program.

NEW: Florida standout EDGE Jayden Woods will return to the Gators next season, @PeteNakos reports🐊https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/RPDuungF3m — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 8, 2026

Woods entered the transfer portal shortly after it opened Jan. 2, even visiting big-time SEC spender Texas over the weekend, yet continued to be a major priority in Florida’s retention efforts after a breakout year one in the Orange and Blue. Gators coaches, including Sumrall, defensive coordinator Brad White and linebackers coach Bam Hardmon, all visited Woods in his hometown in Kansas on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 248-pound edge recorded 27 total tackles and 3.5 sacks his first year on campus, finishing with the second most hurries on the Gators roster. Woods was named to PFF’s 2025 all-freshman team after leading all SEC freshmen in sacks and finishing second amongst the group in hurries. His 72.7 PFF grade was the third-best of any Gators player to play over 100 snaps.

“The kid doesn’t even know his own strength yet; it's crazy. The things I see him do just off raw talent, I can just imagine when his football playing ability goes up, and his football IQ goes up and things like that," veteran Tyreak Sapp said about the youngster. “The future is bright for him, but as long as he keeps doing what he is doing, he is on the right track.”

Woods was amongst a group of young talent that Sumrall and Florida’s staff have prioritized heavily since taking over. After successfully retaining young stars such as Jadan Baugh, Vernell Brown III, Dallas Wilson and Myles Graham, the talented defender was a huge get and one of the most important players left to retain.

“Roster building, It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team,” Sumrall said during his introductory press conference. “We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have.”

Though Florida has seen 30 departures in the portal, much of the talent the new staff has prioritized remains currently in negotiation or already signed. Along with Woods, the staff has already managed to re-sign two players who announced intentions to enter the portal as well, the other being tight end Amir Jackson. Florida has also been aggressive in adding players from the portal, with more commits expected in the near future.

Florida’s roster is quickly coming together, with the retention of young stars such as Graham, Brown, Wilson and now Woods, an impressive start to Sumrall’s tenure. The Gators are not done yet, with Florida Gators on SI tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

