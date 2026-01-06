Gators Add Top Defensive Lineman via Transfer Portal

Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators have earned a commitment from a top defensive lineman transfer in former Jacksonville State standout Emmanuel Oyebadejo. The decision comes after he paid a visit to fellow SEC program Texas A&M on Monday.

Oyebadejo, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman from England and 247sports’ seventh-best available defensive lineman in the portal, played just one whole season of football in his life before coming over to America and playing at the college level for Jax State. He would record 41 total tackles, four and a half sacks and an impressive five pass deflections in his first year playing as a Gamecock in 2025, earning a Second Team All-Conference USA selection.

A former basketball player in England, Oyebadejo was watching a football game at his University when coaches saw him and asked him to join the team. After putting an impressive film on tape in his first season, he came to the U.S. in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He would miss his entire first year at Jax State due to injury before breaking out in 2025.

With an impressive stature and not much playing experience, the new Gator has one of the highest ceilings of any player in the portal. In his only season of playing football against American competition, he earned an 81.7 PFF grade, the best amongst his position in his conference, while recording the 61st most hurries in all of college football.

Though Oyebadejo spent a majority of his time rushing off the edge at Jax State, his size and frame profile are more likely to play on the inside at the SEC level. The early expectation is that he joins Florida’s interior defensive line group that currently includes returners Joseph Mbatchue, Jeremiah McCloud and Jamari Lyons.

“Defensively, we will swarm, and we will attack. We will play with great pursuit of the football and relentless effort. We'll always be on the hunt because that's what Gators do.” New Gators head coach Sumrall said on his vision for Florida’s unit. “We're going to make our opponents uncomfortable. I want to be the most feared defense in the country.”

Oyebadejo becomes the second transfer defender to commit to Florida in the portal, joining Baylor transfer DK Kalu. The Gators have seen four total commitments so far, with quarterback Aaron Philo and his high school teammate Bailey Stockton rounding out the list.

Expect Florida to continue to be aggressive in this portal cycle until it closes Jan. 18. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

