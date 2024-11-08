Gators Baseball Check In: The Standouts of the 2024 MLB Season
The 2024 MLB season is in the books, and it was another strong year for Florida Gators Baseball alumni.
There was playoff success, rookie sensations and a continuation of consistency. The Gators Baseball page recently posted a handful of alumni standouts. We’re going to look at five of the best seasons here. These are in no particular order.
Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers
Langford made it to the Major Leagues less than 12 months after his appearance with the Gators in the 2023 College World Series. While the defending World Series champs took a step back in 2024, Lagford was one of the standouts for what success could be coming in the future.
In 134 games, Langford slashed .253/.325/.415 with 16 home runs, 74 home runs and 19 stolen bases. Winning the American League Rookie of the Year is a longshot, but it’s still a strong first season.
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Alonso made his fourth all-star team in 2024. He had his fifth season of 30 or more home runs - the only year he didn’t was during the COVID-shortened season.
He actually had a bit of a down year in the regular season, but was electric come playoff time. In 13 postseason games, Alonso slashed .273/.431/.568 with four home runs and 10 RBIs. His highlight was when he hit a three-run shot, flipping a 2-0 Milwaukee Brewers lead into what eventually became a 4-2 Mets win and a Wild Card Series clinch.
Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals
Singer had a nice bounceback season following a rocky 2023 season - he had a 5.52 ERA. In 32 starts, he had a 3.71 ERA and helped the Royals reach the postseason for the first time since they were World Series champions in 2015.
Jacob Young, Washington Nationals
Young played in 150 games for the Nationals in his first full season in MLB. He mainly stood out with his glove and on the bathpaths.
He stole 33 bases in 2024 and was a finalist for the Gold Glove Award in the outfield.
His bat needs some catching up. He batted .256 with a .648 OPS, three home runs and 36 RBIs. His strikeout rate could be better. If he’s not going to be a home run guy, he’s going to need to cut down on the 19% K rate. But for a first full season, the Nationals should have no complaints.
Alex Faedo, Detroit Tigers
While injuries got him again late in the season, Faedo might have finally found his place on the Tigers. He finally found his place in the bullpen - making 3764 appearances and finishing with a 3.61 ERA.
The Tigers reached the postseason for the first time since 2014, and Faedo certainly contributed to that.