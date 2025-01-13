Gators Baseball Debuts at No. 10 In Preseason Ranking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – D1Baseball released its Preseason Top 25 on Monday, and the Florida Gators will begin the 2025 season at the No. 10 spot.
Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan and the Gators finished the last campaign 36-30, having a very up and down season throughout. However, they still managed a College World Series appearance with much of the credit going to star Jac Caglianone, who broke many program records including the career home run record.
With Caglianone off pursuing a professional career, his absence will raise tons of questions about who Florida will be in 2025. However, that doesn't mean the Gators don't have capable players ready to make an impact this season. O’Sullivan made sure to reload his roster – like he does every year – for another run at making it to Omaha.
The Gators welcomed coveted transfers infielder/outfielder Blake Cyr, outfielder Kyle Jones, pitcher Billy Barlow, infielder/outfielder Bobby Boser, infielder/outfielder Justin Nadeau and infielder Landon Stripling to Gainesville. In addition to these transfers, Florida also signed highly sought after freshmen like Brendan Lawson, Joshua Whritenour, Jackson Barberi and Aidan King.
Although they’ll be without Whritenour for the season due to him having Tommy John surgery recently.
But the most important part of this team for this upcoming season is who they have returned.
For starters, Florida will get their ace in Liam Peterson back for his sophomore year. They also hit a homerun in getting infielder Colby Shelton back for his junior season instead of heading to the pros, which was strongly expected at one point. Juniors Cade Kurland, Luke Heyman and Brody Donay are back in the lineup sheet as well.
Florida opens their season with a three-game series beginning on February 14th against Air Force in Gainesville.