Gators Baseball Interim HC Bolts for Rival
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators baseball's interim head coach, Chuck Jeroloman, is reportedly leaving the program for a job with one of the team's top rivals.
Jeroloman, who was recently announced as the interim head coach while head coach Kevin O'Sullivan takes a leave of absence, is joining Tennessee head coach Josh Elander's first staff as the top assistant and recruiting coordinator, according to multiple reports.
Jeroloman first joined Florida ahead of the 2020 season and was entering his seventh season as the associate head coach.
His move to Tennessee marks his second stint with Elander, who replaced Tony Vitello after his move to the San Francisco Giants, as the two previously crossed paths at TCU in 2012. Jeroloman was a volunteer assistant, while Elander was in his junior year with the Horned Frogs.
Jeroloman was a key recruiter for the Gators while a major developer for the team's hitters and infielders, including, most-recently, rising sophomore infielder Brendan Lawson (.317 with 10 home runs and 61 RBIs) and former players such as Bobby Boser - who led the 2025 Gators with 80 hits, 18 home runs and 67 RBIs - and MLB stars Jac Cagilanone and Wyatt Langford.
Florida's current baseball coaching staff consists of assistant coach Taylor Black, pitching coach David Kopp, student assistant Michael Byrne, director of player development Mike Rivera, strength and conditioning coordinator Shawn Burke and director of baseball operations Buddy Munroe.
Black is entering his fifth season with the program, while Kopp is entering his third year as the pitching coach after joining the program as a volunteer assistant in 2021. Florida has not announced the new interim while O'Sullivan continues to take time away from the program.
O'Sullivan, entering his 19th season as the Gators' head coach, announced on Oct. 22 he was temporarily stepping away from the program for an undisclosed amount of time to address personal matters.
"I appreciate the support of the University and athletic department," O'Sullivan said. "I have some personal and family issues that need my full attention at this time."
The Gators travel to Jacksonville on Friday to play Jacksonville University in the first of two fall exhibitions, starting at 6:30 p.m. Florida hosts Georgia Southern on Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. to round out the fall exhibition slate.
The regular season begins on Feb. 13 with a three-game series against UAB, during which O'Sullivan will be suspended as a result of multiple incidents during last year's Conway Regional.