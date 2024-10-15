Gators Baseball's Consistency Recognized with Top-Five Program Ranking
The Florida Gators remain a standard for the college baseball world. D1 Baseball has released its annual list of top-five college baseball programs, and the Gators were ranked third.
The Gators are one of two programs to be in the top five for all five editions of this ranking. The other is their SEC counterpart, Vanderbilt. D1 Baseball has been putting these lists out from time to time since 2015.
It’s been a strong decade for the Gators. But keep in mind, they had to set a standard earlier than that to be in the top five off the bat (no pun intended). It’s been a ride for the program since head coach Kevin O’Sullivan took over in 2008.
The Gators have reached the College World Series nine times during O'Sullivan's tenure. They won the tournament in 2017 and finished as runner-ups in 2011 and 2023. The Gators have never missed, at minimum, regional tournament play. This excludes the 2020 season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 Pandemic. But nobody played in a tournament that year, to be fair.
The Gators are also seeing their players take home major awards. Jac Caglianone took home the John Olerud Award, which goes to the best two-way player in college baseball, last season.
But to be a top program, there has to be more than winning at the college level. The Gators have been able to produce Major League talent as well.
Some of the notable players in MLB right now include all-star first baseman Pete Alonso; outfielders Harrison Bader, Jacob Young and Wyatt Langford; third baseman Jonathan India; starting pitcher Brady Singer and reliever AJ Puk.
Other MLB players from the O’Sullivan era include former all-star catcher and Golden Spikes Award winner Mike Zunino, pitcher Anthony Descalfani, infielder Cole Figueroa and oufielder Preston Tucker.
Since 2008, 33 Gators have been selected in the MLB Draft.