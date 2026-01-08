Gators Predicted to Add Pair of OL from Transfer Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Already predicted to land Georgia Tech transfer offensive lineman Harrison Moore by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Florida Gators are now further predicted to land the former Yellow Jacket by On3's Corey Bender and Blake Alderman, who each added a prediction for the program to also land Stanford transfer offensive lineman Emeka Ugorji.

Should the duo commit to Florida, they would be the third and fourth incoming transfers on the offensive line for the Gators, joining Penn State transfer guard TJ Shanahan Jr. and Penn State transfer tackle Eagan Boyer.

Florida is undergoing a major reset of its offensive line under new position coach Phil Trautwein after losing senior starters Austin Barber (left tackle), Jake Slaughter (center) and Damieon George Jr. (right guard) and senior backup guard Kamryn Waites to graduation and a large group of backups and reserves to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Harrison Moore carved out a consistent role on the interior offensive line at Georgia Tech. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Gators are set to return one established starter at left guard in Knijeah Harris, a rotational interior lineman who is expected to start in Roderick Kearney and both right tackles in Caden Jones and Bryce Lovett. Behind them, Florida has very limited experience in its returning players.

As a result, adding Shanahan Jr. and Boyer and potentially Moore and Ugorji gives Florida experienced options in the room as it rebuilds the rotation.

Moore, who split time at both left guard and center last year for Georgia Tech, would provide another body to compete for a starting spot. In contrast, Ugorji, who struggled after being thrust into the starting lineup as a true freshman at Stanford, would be a developmental depth piece.

Starting with Moore (6-5, 300 pounds), who has two years of eligibility remaining, he has played in 21 games across the last two seasons with nine starts in 2025 will likely remain inside and possibly compete for the starting role at either center or right guard, depending on where Trautwein plays Kearney, who played both center and right guard but focused mostly on right guard last year.

Former five-star Jason Zandamela-Popa, the backup center last year, also returns.

Ugorji, should he choose Florida, would fill a reserve need left by outgoing transfers Noel Portnjagin and Enoch Wangoy. He played both right tackle and right guard in 2025, starting seven games of his eight games at the right guard spot. With Kearney, Shanahan Jr., Harrison and likely Moore, and his three years of eligibility remaining with a redshirt available, Ugorji (6-5, 300 pounds) would have time to develop under Trautwein.

Overall, the Gators have been extremely active in the portal, both with retaining players and with adding players. So far, Florida has welcomed 14 transfers, including one JUCO player, to the fold while retaining star players in running back Jadan Baugh, receivers Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, linebacker Myles Graham and, most recently, edge rusher Jayden Woods, among others.

The NCAA Transfer Portal closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

