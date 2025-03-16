Gators Baseball Swept at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Fla.-- While the Florida Gators men's basketball team celebrated a SEC Tournament Title after a win over Tennessee, the UF baseball team saw themselves on the opposite end by being swept by the Volunteers after a 7-4 loss on Sunday.
Holding a 4-1 lead after a four-run frame in the top of the fourth inning, sparked by a two-run double from Ty Evans, the Gators blew its best opportunity for a win over the still-undefeated Volunteers as Tennessee scored four runs over the next three innings.
UF starter Jake Clemente hit and walked two batters before being replaced on the mound by Billy Barlow, who then walked two-straight batters to cut Florida's lead to two runs. Despite rebounding nicely with no more damage in the fourth and two early outs to start the fifth, Barlow gave up a solo home run off the bat of Gavin Killin to make the score 4-3, and a two-run double in the sixth from Canon Peebles gave the Volunteers the lead.
A two-run home run from Reese Chapman off UF reliever Alex Philpott ended all the scoring as the Gators opened conference play by being swept for the first time this season.
Next Up
The Gators next week return to Condron Ballpark for a five-game home stand beginning on Tuesday against Jacksonville before hosting Florida A&M on Wednesday. Both games will start at 6:30 p.m. with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.
Florida will go for its first SEC series win this season with a three-game weekend series against rival Georgia beginning on Friday at 6:30 p.m.