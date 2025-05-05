Gators Coppola Makes Long-Awaited Return
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florida Gators left-handed pitcher Pierce Coppola made his return to the mound on Sunday in the series finale against South Carolina, making first outing in two months after dealing with an undisclosed injury.
He last pitched on March 1 in Game Two against the Miami Hurricanes.
Coppola only lasted one inning versus the Gamecocks, throwing two strike outs and walking two batters in the first inning. He did struggle a little with command, though, as noted by his two walks and 22 total pitches.
It’s not surprising seeing him only last the first inning even with his struggles as Coppola's return was expected to be brief no matter his performance.
Still, Florida will be very encouraged by his return after not giving up any runs despite looking rusty. Additionally, from here on out, Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan now can slowly ramp up his production over the next few weeks to get back closer to what he was should he stay healthy.
Getting back Coppola could be a key factor for the Gators postseason push after the program has put itself back into tournament contention with four-straight series wins. Having both freshman Aidan King and ace Liam Peterson in the starting rotation, O’Sullivan is still searching for the final starting pitcher for his team.
Coppola was originally the team's Sunday starter before rising to the Saturday starter prior to his injury.
His return could also help ease the thin bullpen the Gators have right now. Florida was without releivers Jacob Gomberg, Felix Ong, Niko Janssens and McCall Biemiller this weekend. If he could provide a decent amount of innings in a starting spot down the stretch, it could lighten the load for the bullpen.
The next time fans could see Coppola will be in the Gators' series next weekend in Texas, against the Longhorns.