Gators' Lawson Tearing up Cape Cod League
Building upon his solid freshman season, Florida Gators infielder Brendan Lawson has been red-hot at the plate for the Brewster Whitecaps this summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League.
The former 2025 SEC All-Freshman team honoree is slashing .364/.462/.705 with four home runs, three doubles and six RBIs in 13 games.
Additionally, Lawson had earned himself an All-Star nod despite not being with the team at the beginning of the campaign. In the All-Star Game, he was 2-for-3 with two singles.
Lawson was one of Florida’s best hitters in the lineup as just a freshman. He started in 60 of the 61 games played last season, slashing .317/.417/.522. He also smashed 10 home runs and drove in 61 runs, which was tied for second on the team.
All of that earned him 2025 Baseball America First Team Freshman All-American and two 2025 Second Team Freshman All-American honors (D1Baseball, Perfect Game).
During the season, Lawson was the recipient of two SEC Freshman of the Week awards as well.
His first came after the series against Dayton near the end of February. In this series, Lawson was 5-for-10 with eight RBIs, one home run and four runs, one of which was his first career grand slam.
The other came in the SEC series against Mississippi State in mid-April. He finished 6-for-14 against the Bulldogs and had three RBIs.
The versatile infielder now enters his second year with the program as one of the most dangerous hitters in Florida’s lineup and the SEC.
Having gone through a full SEC gauntlet early in his career will, undoubtedly, benefit him in the long run. He now has gotten his feet wet in the league and should be one of the most comfortable hitters for the Gators as a sophomore.