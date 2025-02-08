Gators in MLB: Where Baseball Alums Moved to (or Stayed) for 2025
The Florida Gators have seen their alumni move between MLB clubs this offseason while arguably their biggest name stayed put.
Two former teammates, in a weird twist of fate, were flipped for each other. One is heading back to the State of Florida, giving Gators fans a greater chance to see him in action.
Here is the breakdown of where the five most notable Gators in the Majors will play in 2025.
NOTE: This only includes notable Gators free agents or guys who were traded. So, you won't see the likes of Wyatt Langford or Jacob Young on this list.
Pete Alonso, Re-Signs with New York Mets
After a long offseason of speculating where he might land, he winds up right back where he has been since he reached the Major Leagues in 2019. Alonso and the New York Mets agreed to a two-year contract worth $54 million. According to ESPN, the deal has an opt-out after the first year and Alosno makes $30 million in 2025.
Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million deal with the Mets the previous offseason. Turning it down nearly backfired, but in the end, he netted more money per year than he would have from the extension (about $22 million).
Brady Singer, Traded to Cincinnati Reds (For Former Teammate)
The former mainstay in the Gators starting rotation was flipped to the Reds this offseason. Singer is coming off a season where he set career highs for starts (32), innings pitcher (179 2/3) and strikeouts (170).
He'll join a Reds rotation that features All-Star Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott and not much else. The Reds made the decision over the offseason that upgrading the rotation was more important that having their former Rookie of the Year in the infield.
Jonathan India, Traded to Kansas City Royals (For Former Teammate)
Speaking of that former Rookie of the Year, he's the other side of this Gator-for-Gator trade. India saw his power numbers dip in 2024 (.392 slugging) but saw improvements in other areas of his game at the plate.
He cut down his strikeout rate from 20.6% to 19.6% - it's decreased each season - and boosted his walk rate from 9.8% to 12.6%. He also had his most hits in a season (132) since his rookie campaign. So a minimal dip in power was a trade-off for better plate discipline and better contact.
Harrison Bader, Signs with Minnesota Twins
After spending the 2024 season re-united with Alonso in Queens, Bader is heading to Minneapolis.
Bader's 51 RBIs were a career high and his 12 home runs tied for the second-best he's had in a season. He'll provide depth to a Twins outfield that has struggled with injuries. Only one Twins outfielder played more than 112 games in 2024.
Alex Faedo, Traded to Tampa Bay Rays
The Tampa native is heading to his hometown team. Faedo gets a change of scenery after struggling with injuries his entire professional career. Even a right shoulder strain took him out at the end of August after what had been a relatively healthy 2024.
Faedo found a place in the Tigers bullpen last season and served as an opener in five of his final six appearances. The opener role was one he thrived the most in with a 2.16 ERA in six "opens" (or whatever you would call it). Maybe it's fitting he's now on the team credited with inventing that role.