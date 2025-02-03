Former Gators SP Traded by Detroit Tigers to Tampa Bay Rays
Former Florida Gators starting pitcher Alex Faedo makes his return to his home state and will join his hometown team.
The Detroit Tigers have traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for catcher catcher Enderson Delgado and cash considerations.
When the Rays welcomed the Tampa native on social media, it naturally got a couple of “go Gators” in the replies.
Faedo pitched at Florida for three seasons from 2015 to 2017.
In his junior season, he appeared in 20 games, 19 of them being starts, posting a 9-2 record with a 2.26 ERA, a 2.10 opponent’s average and 157 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
He was part of the Florida Gators team that won the College World Series in 2017. It’s the program’s first and only national championship. His efforts in the CWS earned him the honor of the 2017 College World Series Most Outstanding Player.
The Tigers drafted him 18th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft. Since he was drafted, Faedo has battled injuries throughout his professional career. The most notable injury was in 2020 when he underwent Tommy John Surgery.
He finally made his MLB debut in 2022, following nearly five years in the minors. When on the mound, Faedo has struggled as a starter with a 5.00 ERA in 30 career starts. However, he found more success out of the bullpen with a 3.44 ERA in 34 appearances.
The Tigers designated Faedo for assignment on Jan. 29, leading to his trade to the Rays on Monday.
Faedo will join the ranks of former Gators to play for the Rays. The most recent was catcher Mike Zunino who was an All-Star with the Rays in 2021 and spent four total seasons with the team.
Another notable Gator to play for the Rays is Cole Figueroa. He played his first stint in the Majors with the Rays in 2014. He returned to the Rays to work in their front office from 2021 to 2024.