All Gators

Gators' O'Sullivan Gets Win No. 750

O'Sullivan is the program's all-time leader in wins with nearly 18 full seasons leading the Florida Gators under his belt.

Cam Parker

Jun 27, 2017; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan (7) answers questions after the win against the LSU Tigers in game two of the championship series of the 2017 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2017; Omaha, NE, USA; Florida Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan (7) answers questions after the win against the LSU Tigers in game two of the championship series of the 2017 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

OXFORD, Miss.-- With the Florida Gators' 8-0 win in the second of Sunday's double-header over South Carolina, the team's 13th in its last 15 games, head coach Kevin O'Sullivan earned his 750th win as the program's head coach.

O'Sullivan is now 750-365 in his 18th season leading the program.

While he doesn't have the longest tenure in UF baseball history, he is by far the program's all-time winningest head coach with a near 200-win advantage over Dave Fuller, who won 556 games in 28 years as Florida's head coach from 1948-75.

He is also the most successful, leading the Gators to its only national championship, two College World Series runner-up finishes, nine total CWS appearances, two SEC tournament titles and six SEC regular season titles.

These last two seasons, however, have been some of the rockiest under O'Sullivan with a 28-27 finish before the NCAA Tournament in 2024 and a 20-14 start to 2025 with a 1-11 start in SEC play. However, the Gators bounced back tremendously when it mattered the most, with a string of wins in the SEC Tournament to clinch its second-straight CWS appears in 2024.

This year, Florida has seen a similar recent surge of success, this time in the regular season. Florida has won four-straight series with sweeps over Missouri and South Carolina and 2-1 advantages against No. 5 Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Florida has also won midweek contests against Florida State, Stetson and Georgia Southern in that span and has put themselves back in contention for a postseason appearance.

O'Sullivan will go for win No. 751 on Tuesday as the Gators host USF. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.

More From Gators Illustrated

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Baseball