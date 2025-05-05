Gators' O'Sullivan Gets Win No. 750
OXFORD, Miss.-- With the Florida Gators' 8-0 win in the second of Sunday's double-header over South Carolina, the team's 13th in its last 15 games, head coach Kevin O'Sullivan earned his 750th win as the program's head coach.
O'Sullivan is now 750-365 in his 18th season leading the program.
While he doesn't have the longest tenure in UF baseball history, he is by far the program's all-time winningest head coach with a near 200-win advantage over Dave Fuller, who won 556 games in 28 years as Florida's head coach from 1948-75.
He is also the most successful, leading the Gators to its only national championship, two College World Series runner-up finishes, nine total CWS appearances, two SEC tournament titles and six SEC regular season titles.
These last two seasons, however, have been some of the rockiest under O'Sullivan with a 28-27 finish before the NCAA Tournament in 2024 and a 20-14 start to 2025 with a 1-11 start in SEC play. However, the Gators bounced back tremendously when it mattered the most, with a string of wins in the SEC Tournament to clinch its second-straight CWS appears in 2024.
This year, Florida has seen a similar recent surge of success, this time in the regular season. Florida has won four-straight series with sweeps over Missouri and South Carolina and 2-1 advantages against No. 5 Arkansas and Mississippi State.
Florida has also won midweek contests against Florida State, Stetson and Georgia Southern in that span and has put themselves back in contention for a postseason appearance.
O'Sullivan will go for win No. 751 on Tuesday as the Gators host USF. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.