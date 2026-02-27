Gators OF Blake Cyr Carrying Father's Memory, New Energy into Return to Miami

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- If anyone on the Florida Gators needed a strong start to 2026, it is outfielder Blake Cyr.

Arriving at Florida as an All-American transfer from Miami, Cyr had high expectations going into the 2025 season. Yet, the lingering effects of his father Steve's passing in 2024 caused some struggles. The lessons learned during that experience have helped him.

"It was more a mental thing for me," Cyr detailed to Florida Gators on SI. "I would say last year, especially with it being my first full season back after my dad passed away. It was a tough and long season for me, and I think it was an unbelievable, great journey that I needed to happen."

Cyr overcame the difficulties, though, and, as a result, has become one of the best hitters on one of the best offenses in the country in 2026. Through 10 games, Cyr is batting a career-high .405 with a career-high 1.196 OPS. He is also tied with Brendan Lawson for a team-leading three home runs, which is already a third of what he hit a season ago.

His early performances, including a two-homer game against UAB on Feb. 14 and a current seven-game hitting streak, are conjoined with a reenergized Cyr, who said he wants to take advantage of his senior year.

Simply put, he is playing freer and looser.

"You never know when it's your last chance to be able to play baseball," he explained. "I'm just going out there and enjoy every single day. God gave me the opportunity to be out here every single day, so I got to take advantage of it."

2️⃣-homer game for BLAKE CYR!



📺 // SECN+ pic.twitter.com/xQVaskIXph — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 14, 2026

That mindset, as well as his ability to balance the difficulties of his father's passing and the expectations of being a Division One baseball player, has impressed those around him. Landon Stripling praised his maturity and his ability to take a step forward this season. Brendan Lawson said when Cyr is himself, "he's a really good player."

"We call him 'Hollywood'," Stripling said. "He's showing that right now."

Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan sees his personality rubbing off on the rest of the team.

"I'm really pleased to where he's at. He's got a smile on his face all the time," he told Florida Gators on SI. "He's having fun playing baseball. So he's got an infectious personality, and I think that resonates with his teammates."

On the other side, Cyr did not hide what his teammates' and coaches' support have meant to him over the past two seasons.

"It's been everything," he said. "Especially Sully and the coaching staff. I mean, they do an unbelievable job inside the walls with the support. I wish everyone got to know how much they really do mean to the team and how much they help, just other than baseball. This coaching staff and their support system, it means the world."

Blake Cyr is one of the best hitters for the Florida Gators this season. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Now, Cyr faces another test in his career: a return to Coral Gables.

Last season, Florida took two of three games against rival Miami in Gainesville, with Cyr only recording two hits. Now, he is set to face his former team as a visitor for the first time. As he has done all season, though, he is looking to play freely and let the joy of playing fuel his performance.

And, while doing so, he will take the lessons learned from the last two years and his father with him on the field.

"I knew everything's gonna be all right. Like, I'm just playing the game that I love every single day still," he said. "Nothing has changed, and he's up there watching me. I think having last year going through that, and then mentally being, 'Hey, man, like it's okay, like, just go be a kid out there and go have fun like you always do.'"