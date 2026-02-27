Why Gators OF Cash Strayer and Blake Cyr Could Be the Keys for Deep Postseason Run

Entering the 2026 college baseball season, the Florida Gators were expected to be a deep and talented roster highlighted by one of the best weekend rotations in the SEC. Yet, there was a hesitancy to put high expectations on a program coming off a turbulent previous season, followed by more offseason chaos.

Through two weekends, however, the Gators have looked like one of the better teams in the entire country, with unexpected production from multiple spots on the diamond giving Florida the potential to make another deep postseason run.

In the ballclub's red-hot 9-1 start, including a current nine-game winning streak, the bats have led the way so far, scoring the 10th-most runs in the entire country on the year while combining for the 12th-highest team batting average. Though the expected production of stars Brendan Lawson and Kyle Jones has been important, the ascension of both corner outfielders Cash Strayer and Blake Cyr has been a pleasant surprise that has helped Florida’s offense become truly dangerous.

Cyr, a former Miami Hurricane and freshman All-American, has returned to his once superstar form to start the year, becoming the potent contributor many expected when he transferred to Florida ahead of 2025. Riding a seven-game hit streak heading into the Gators' weekend series against his former team, the senior is hitting .405 on the early season, recording a hit in nine of 10 games while tied for the team lead in home runs with three.

"I love where he's hitting in the lineup," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan told Florida Gators on SI. "You talk about extending the lineup, it really extends our lineup. So he's barreled up as many balls probably as anybody in our lineup through these first 10 games. So I'm really pleased to where he's at."

2️⃣-homer game for BLAKE CYR!



📺 // SECN+ pic.twitter.com/xQVaskIXph — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 14, 2026

On the opposite side of the outfield, the true freshman Strayer has forced himself into the every day lineup, sitting with a .424 batting average with five extra base hits, recording multiple hits in six games. While his impact has been a surprise to many outside of the program, it is no shock for those playing right beside him.

“I've been one of Cash’s biggest fans,” Jones said. “So, I knew how good a baseball player he is. This is no surprise to what he's going to do and what he's capable of doing. So, very, very, very good.”

CASH FLOW 💵



434-foot blast from the rookie‼️



🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Cm84CX7Y2w — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 19, 2026

Both bats have quickly climbed towards the top of the lineup for Florida, seemingly solidifying an outfield that was a big question mark for many this winter. However, the production will need to continue heading into the teeth of the Gators schedule as Florida moves into conference play in a few weeks.

If it does, Florida has as good a chance as any to book a trip to Omaha for a shot at the national title this summer, with Cyr and Strayer likely to be large factors in any chance at a championship.