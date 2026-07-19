Gators OF Hayden Yost Signs Professional Contract

Former Florida Gators outfielder Hayden Yost closed the door on returning to Gainesville for next season, as he signed with the Seattle Mariners on Friday after being selected in the Fifth Round of the 2026 MLB Draft, according to Sickle High School Baseball on X.

The Mariners surprised most by taking Yost in the Fifth Round, as Yost was not considered a top-250 draft prospect heading into the draft. Still, he was a career .264 hitter with the Gators in 134 games, while also having 14 home runs, 65 RBI, 23 doubles and 21 stolen bases.

Yost began the year in the starting lineup but fell out of it shortly after the 2026 season began.

However, when his program needed him most, he delivered. The 6-foot-1, left-handed hitter hit .345 with seven home runs, 18 RBI and three doubles over the final 17 contests. That also includes tallying 20 total hits and six multi-hit games.

The highlight performance from this run came against the LSU Tigers in the series finale. Yost hit 4-for-5 at the plate, hitting three homers and totaling five RBI. His three homers came in his last three at-bats, traveling a combined 1,169 feet.

Additionally, Yost produced in a big way for Florida in the SEC Tournament. Facing the Vanderbilt Commodores, he tallied three hits in four at-bats. Two of his hits went for extra bases, with one being a homer and the other a double.

Yost is one of five Gators who have inked professional deals. The other four are right-hander Russell Sandefer (Dodgers), outfielder Blake Cyr (Yankees), outfielder Kyle Jones (Brewers) and catcher Karson Bowen (Rangers). Right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson and 2026 high school commit Kevin Roberts Jr. are the two others who were drafted that the Gators await decisions from.

Florida's 2027 roster, even with the aforementioned losses, still stacks up well heading into next season.

The Gators are returning starting shortstop and potential 2027 No. 1 overall pick Brendan Lawson, ace right-hander Aidan King, right-hander Jackson Barberi and right-hander Joshua Whritenour.

Additionally, the Gators have added several pieces from the transfer portal to help bolster the roster. Most notably, they signed former Oregon State lefty Trey Morris. They have also brought in Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury III, Utah Tech infielder Kyle McDaniel and star JUCO infielder Caden Davidson.

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