Former Gators Pitcher Signs Pro Contract with Dodgers

A former Florida Gators pitcher has officially gone pro. Right-hander Russell Sandefer has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for $434,000. The deal comes at $141,300 below the draft pick's slot value.

He was selected in the fourth round, 132nd overall, in the latest MLB Draft that was conducted over the weekend.

News: #Gators RHP Russell Sandefer has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for $434,000.



Sandefer was selected in the 4th round with the 132nd overall pick. A $141,300 under slot deal. pic.twitter.com/dq3ESrQAL1 — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) July 17, 2026

Sandefer played one season in the orange and blue, transferring over from UCF ahead of 2026. He also played a season with Saint Leo. He pitched in 19 games, 12 of which were starts. He had a 4.42 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 60 strikeouts across 57 innings pitched.

His major highlight was being part of the 2026 NCAA Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team. He earned the honor after shutting out Rider over 5 2/3 innings on two hits, one walk and five strikeouts en route to earning the win on May 29.

Heading into the draft, Sandefer was ranked the No. 177 prospect per MLB.com. In a sense, he went a little higher than hypothetically projected at 132nd overall.

The Gators had seven players taken during the 2026 draft. Four of them were taken in the first five rounds. The top Gators pick was Liam Peterson, who the Cleveland Guardians took with the 19th overall pick in the first round.

It's been a good week for Gators in the professional ranks this week even beyond the draft. Their former star, Jac Caglianone, participated in the latest edition of the Home Run Derby in Philadelphia the night before the All-Star Game.

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