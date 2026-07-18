Gators OF Kyle Jones Officially Signs Professional Contract

Former Florida Gators outfielder Kyle Jones put pen to paper on Friday, as the third-round pick signed with the Milwaukee Brewers for $675,000, according to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis.

The slot value for the 102nd pick is $770,600. By signing with the Brewers, Jones’ time at Florida has officially come to an end.

3rd-rder Kyle Jones signs w/@Brewers for $675k (slot 102 value = $770,600). @GatorsBB OF, plus speed, solid defender in CF, OBP over power approach. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/cRX5apetxu — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 18, 2026

Jones represented the Gators for two seasons. He batted .317 with six home runs, 17 doubles, one triple and 48 RBIs in 62 games. He also posted a .414 on-base percentage in that same span.

Most of his work came as a redshirt sophomore thanks to season-ending shoulder surgery in 2025 that prematurely ended his sophomore campaign.

In this past season, Jones featured primarily as the leadoff hitter and center fielder for the Gators in his 58 starts (57 in center field). He slashed .317/.418/.478 while also tallying 16 doubles, six homers and 46 RBI in 2026. Moreover, Jones posted 14 multi-RBI contests this past year, placing him tied for third among Gators.

As good as Jones’ bat was, his defense was even better. The center fielder recorded a 1.000 fielding percentage across 113 defensive chances with one outfield assist.

Jones came out of the gates firing on all cylinders in 2026. He posted four consecutive multi-hit efforts, batting 9-for-17 in those games. He also had one home run, seven RBI and five doubles.

Then, later in the season against the Georgia Bulldogs, Jones produced arguably his best game as a Gator. Playing in his hometown of Athens, he hit 5-for-5 in the series-clinching win over the Bulldogs. Jones reached base in all six plate appearances and logged one homer, two RBI, three runs and one hit-by-pitch.

He finished off his career with the Gators in strong fashion as well. Despite the team falling in their own regional, Jones ended it by being named to the Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team. He ended the regional hitting .500 (7-for-14) and drove in nine runs while scoring five runs himself.

Before joining Florida, Jones played one season with Stetson. In that one season with Stetson, he played 62 games, slashing .355/.459/.476 with five home runs, 32 RBI and 23 stolen bases.

Additionally, he earned 2024 Freshman All-ASUN, Third Team All-ASUN, ASUN Freshman of the Year, NCAA Gold Glove Finalist and NCAA Tallahassee Regional All-Tournament Team honors.

Jones joins Russell Sandefer, Blake Cyr, Hayden Yost and Karson Bowen as Gators who have signed professional deals.

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